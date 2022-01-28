Super Mario 64 streamer Simply dedicates speedrun to his pet dog Sophie, fails immediately

Super Mario 64 speedrunner Ryan "Simply" Reeves revealed some unfortunate news during his Twitch stream recently, drawing in condolences.

The streamer talked about his pet dog, Sophie, being put down the same day as his stream. At the time, he was attempting to complete a speed run for Super Mario 64 and declared that he was dedicated his run to Sophie.

Reeves ended up failing almost immediately after his declaration, leading him to make a dark joke that had viewers unsure of how to react.

Simply coincidentally fails Super Mario 64 speedrun, makes remark about pet dog Sophie

During his latest Twitch stream, Reeves had some unfortunate news to pass down to his viewers about his dog, Sophie.

As he was in the middle of a speed run, he could not stop and kept going. He paused for a bit after revealing the news, only to speak up and say the following:

"So this run is dedicated to Sophie."

He continued playing the game but made a mistake almost immediately afterward, which ruined the whole speed run. As such, he was forced to drop it and try again. While pressing the button to restart his game, he remarked:

"The run died, just like Sophie is today. R.I.P."

The comment had everyone in his chat torn between choosing to laugh or stay silent on the grim joke Reeves had made.

Screenshot via Twitch/Simply

Reeves had talked about Sophie's fate just a few minutes before his joke. He put it off until after he finished a level, as he didn't want to mess up the speed run from feeling emotional over it.

After completing the level he needed to, he began to talk about the upsetting situation he had been hinting about for a while:

"My dog is being put down today, back home. Our dog, Sophie, is dying today."

He paused for a bit before continuing:

"But, she lived a good life and, uh, you know- these things happen, it's okay, I'm not too torn up about it. It's not really that surprising, she's pretty old, but.. yeah. So, it's okay. It's fine."

Reeves revealed that she was around 14 or 15 years of age. As such, he was expecting the aforementioned event to happen anytime soon. The streamer is currently living with Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo, Emily "Emiru" Schunk, and CrazySlick in Austin, Texas, and is currently signed to Panda Global.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha