"Why are your settings like this?": Emiru helps Mizkif with Super Mario 64 speedrunning mechanics

Emily "Emiru" has proven to be a strong contender as a Super Mario 64 speedrunner after the novice helped Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo execute a flawless BLJ (Backwards Long Jump).

The cosplayer had only recently begun to learn the mechanics behind the game's speedrunning culture and was in fact taught by Mizkif himself. However, he was rendered speechless after she executed the move better than he did.

Emiru outperforms Mizkif's BLJs in Super Mario 64

Emily "Emiru" and Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo have both been speedrunning the classic Nintendo title Super Mario 64 for the past month or so. The game is one of the most popular titles to speedrun and the two have had multiple face-offs with one another already.

During a recent stream, Mizkif and Emiru were playing the title on the former's live stream. At one point, Mizkif attempted to execute a BLJ, or a Backwards Long Jump, a technique used to clip through certain doors in the game. The move lets speedrunners cut time on their overall record.

Mizkif's BLJs were scuffed and he was not able to execute them properly, although, he did have a cast on his arm. After a few failed attempts, he quietly gave the controller to Emiru in order to see if she could pull of the technique.

Taking the controller, she said the following with reference to the calibration on the controller and game:

"Dude, why are your settings like this? These aren't even the default settings."

Immediately, Emiru managed to execute the perfect BLJ, leaving Mizkif speechless. Afterwards, he attempted to do it several times with no success. Emiru was handed the controller again and this time, she too slipped up, until Mizkif was finally able to clip through the door.

Viewers are quite impressed with how quickly Emiru has picked up on the game's old and tough-to-control mechanics. BLJs are hard to execute, but the streamer learnt the technique with ease.

Earlier this month, Mizkif and Emiru had gone head-to-head in a speedrunning challenge for this particular Mario title, where Emiru managed to beat the OTK founder.

