Why is it important to cure zombie villagers in Minecraft?

Zombie villagers are a special type of hostile mob in Minecraft. They are essentially normal villagers who have been zombified and have turned hostile towards players. Instead of killing them, these creatures should be saved, as they can be beneficial to players after they've been cured.

These are uncommon, hostile mobs with a five percent chance of naturally spawning. Normal villagers can also be converted into zombie variants if a zombie attacks them in normal or hard mode. Usually, new players kill them right away. However, if they are preserved and cured, they can be employed for a job and will give great discounts.

Why curing zombie villagers in Minecraft is important

Discount on trades

The main reason why it is important to cure zombie villagers in Minecraft is because the cured villagers will trade items at a discounted price. These mobs have the most extensive personalities. They take note of the player's actions and determine if they're friends or foes. They have the memory to remember what the player did for them.

Discounted trades (Image via Minecraft)

Hence, if players cure them and protect them from any dangers, they will remember it and thank them by lowering trade prices whenever they get a job. This is why whenever players find zombie villagers, they must be preserved and cured to get cheaper items from them.

Players can also exploit this to some extent and keep turning them into zombies, then curing them to continue lowering their trade prices. At one point, players will be able to get valuable items with just one emerald.

How to cure them

Curing them with weakness potion and golden apple (Image via Minecraft)

To cure them, players must have certain essential items. First, players will have to trap the villager in a confined space, so they don't wander around or attack. Next, they must be hit with a weakness splash potion. This will ensure that their powers are weakened. Finally, a golden apple must be used on them to cure them completely. After curing, they will become normal villagers.

Once done, players can employ them for any job with the help of the designated block, and the villager will give discounted prices on all trades.

