5 best villager jobs in Minecraft

Villages are a huge part of Minecraft. The sight of a village after hours of wandering around several biomes in the Minecraft world and mining tons of diamonds, iron, and (unintentionally) cobblestone can be a huge relief for all manner of players.

Especially after surviving a few nights in the game’s desolate landscapes, mines, and ravines that host a plethora of hostile creatures like Creepers, skeletons, and zombies.

The best part about a village, however, is its occupants. Villagers are mobs that live and work inside villages. Almost every villager in a village has a job, which is indicated by their attire and job site block. This list, therefore, will showcase the top five villager professions in Minecraft.

Villagers in Minecraft: Top 5 professions for great trades

5) Fletcher

The Fletcher is one of the most useful villager professions out there. This is because the trades this villager offers are great for both early and late games. Players can use sticks to get emeralds, emeralds to get bows, regular and tipped arrows, string, enchanted bows, and crossbows.

4) Cleric

Another efficient villager is the cleric. Clerics can be found in very distinctive tower-like houses inside villages. Their job site block is the brewing stand.

Clerics are widely known as a reliable source of ender pearls. Another feature that sets them apart is that they can buy rotten flesh from the player, and sell them emeralds, making this one of the easiest methods to get emeralds.

3) Farmer

The Farmer villager is one of the most commonly found villagers. Farmers are depicted to be essential to a village’s functioning, as most villages can be found with a farmer.

As far as the player is concerned, the farmer villager can trade a lot of different food items and be a great source of emeralds, making a player's journey easy.

2) Armorer

The armorer is a reliable source of high-tier armor and a near-unbeatable one when fully upgraded. An armorer can sell the player pieces of enchanted diamond armor at the highest level. Since armor grants a passive defense boost, armorers come out on top versus weaponsmiths and blacksmiths.

1) Librarian

The Librarian villager is widely regarded as the best villager in Minecraft. It can sell enchanted books like the highly elusive "Mending" enchantment to the player.

A great way to obtain just about any enchantment a player wants is to keep breaking the “lectern” job site block to reset the trading process and get a new unemployed villager to be the librarian. This can net players some enchantments of their choice.

With over 15 villager professions in the game, it can be a rough ride, trying to decipher which villager job is the best. While every player has different choices and preferences in the game, the aforementioned ones are some of the most effective ones for acquiring high-quality loot in the game.

