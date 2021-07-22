Top 5 uses of a fletcher in Minecraft

Many players consider villagers as one of the most useful mobs in Minecraft due to their valuable trades. Since the official release, they have been in the game and have received many updates regarding their behavior, trades, etc.

Using workstation blocks, players can assign jobs to unemployed villagers in Minecraft. There are 15 professions available for villagers like armorer, toolsmith, weaponsmith, farmer, librarian, fletcher, and more.

However, most villager trades are pretty useless in the early game. Fletcher is one of the best villagers, both for early and late-game players. Players can turn an unemployed villager into a fletcher by placing a fletching table near them. Through trading, players can get a variety of valuable items from fletchers in Minecraft.

Fletcher in Minecraft

#5 - Sticks

Fletcher trades (Image via Minecraft)

Sticks are among the easiest-to-obtain items in Minecraft, Luckily, there's a villager who buys sticks for emeralds, and it's none other than the fletcher. They will buy 32 sticks for one emerald. Players can make lots of emeralds pretty easily.

#4 - Bow and arrow

Fletcher villagers can also be used to obtain bows in Minecraft. Other than attacking mobs from a far distance, bows are also needed for crafting dispensers.

Fletchers are usually used for obtaining arrows in Minecraft. Players can buy 16 arrows for one emerald. There is no need to level up the fletcher as the arrow trade is available at the novice level.

#3 - Sell strings

String trading (Image via Mojang)

Players with spider farms will eventually end up with more strings than they will ever need. Players can sell them to fletchers to obtain emeralds in Minecraft. Journeyman level fletchers will buy 14 strings for one emerald. Players can reduce the amount of string needed by turning fletcher into a zombie and then curing him.

#2 - Tipped arrows

Tipped arrow (Image via Reddit)

One of the most common reasons for having a master-level fletcher is to get tipped arrows. Master-level fletchers sell a random type of tipped arrow. In Minecraft, tipped arrows are special arrows that can apply effects on the target it hits.

Players can try to obtain fletchers with all types of tipped arrows. This way, players won't have to worry about brewing potions.

#1 - Enchanted bows and crossbows

Enchanted bow (Image via Minecraft)

Along with regular bows and crossbows, fletchers offer both enchanted bows and crossbows as well. Sadly, the enchantments are completely random. Players can try leveling up different fletchers until they get the desired enchanted bow/crossbow.

