Minecraft Redditor showcases a huge redstone contraption simply to store diamonds

Diamonds in Minecraft are arguably the most craved and beloved item ever. As soon as new players enter the world for the first time, their first major objective is to mine for hours and get their first diamonds. People have also made some crazy contraptions and builds surrounding the precious item and showcased them to the rest of the community.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/Funkuchen' posted a video where they showcased their complicated redstone contraption simply for storing these precious items. They make a hopper chest contraption with a soul sand elevator, which makes the items jump before getting stored.

The player flew to a building where they threw their diamonds and showed where the items jumped and touched a chandelier made of diamond blocks and end rods. Later, they came out of the storing building to showcase a huge redstone lamp contraption that displays how many items are actively stored. A combination of redstone lamps switched on and off, displaying the amount in numbers.

Reaction from people to the complicated redstone contraption for storing diamonds showcased by Minecraft Redditor

Since the complicated redstone contraption was unnecessary for simply storing these precious items, it caught much attention on the Minecraft Reddit page. As soon as the post went live, people flooded the post and saw how the contraption worked. The post received over 32 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments within a day.

Despite the contraption being unnecessary, Minecraft Redditors flocked to the post and appreciated the efforts made by the original poster in making an elaborate build. They talked about how the original poster inspired them to build something like this in their world.

Several people couldn't help but notice how the original poster decorated the collection area with several diamond ores and blocks. They stated how the original poster was quite rich simply because they used these precious blocks for decoration.

Some even pointed out how they had stone versions of the ore, which is rare in the newer updates of the game where the ore generation drastically changed. The original poster replied and explained how their world was quite old and they had these rare ore blocks before the update.

Overall, the post received much attention on the Minecraft Reddit page. People talked at length about contraptions and several aspects of obtaining precious resources in the game. It has only been 11 hours since the post went live and people are still coming to it and watching the needless yet stunning contraption for storing diamonds.

Edited by Srijan Sen