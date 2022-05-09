Minecraft Redditor showcases a detailed floor plan of the Woodland Mansion

The Woodland Mansion in Minecraft is a huge and confusing structure. It is home to the most dangerous Illagers and other hostile mobs. Due to its enormity, players often have a hard time finding valuable chest loot and secret rooms. However, a Redditor from the Minecraft Reddit page community showcased a detailed floor plan for the structure.

Redditor 'u/Poporc_DuGroin' posted a high-quality photo of Woodland Mansion's layout, showcasing a top-down view of the different floors in the build. Players are able to see the ground floor, first floor and the second floor, complete with hidden passages and a wide variety of rooms.

The layout showcases the bedrooms, meeting halls and even map rooms present inside the structure. The ground floor contains the location of prison cells, where players will be able to find Allays in the next 1.19 The Wild Update. It also shows all the statue rooms, libraries, and fighting rings.

Redditors react to the Woodland Mansion's top-down floor plan

Because the Woodland Mansion is quite a difficult structure to explore, players on the Minecraft Reddit page highly appreciated the post. Within a day, the post received over 24 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments. Some spoke about several aspects of the structure, while others simply appreciated the effort and thanked the original poster for uploading it.

Some people noticed and pointed out how this particular floor plan is only valid for the exact structure generation, and not for other variants. In Minecraft, structures generate randomly and no two structures are identical. The original poster also commented on this and agreed that this was only one of the Mansions they found. Hence, this floor plan might not apply to all the variants.

As the structure has never been seen from the top, a Redditor humorously pointed out how the Illager statue on the ground floor looked like a huge Illager face with a mustache, winking with one eye.

While some joked about several aspects of the structure, others were in a serious discussion about how some chest loots were hidden deep inside the walls of the structure. This shows how difficult the Woodland Mansion is to conquer in the game.

Players on the Reddit page absolutely loved the floor plan of the structure and appreciated the original poster for it. The post is still going strong as several people are coming to it and observing the detailed cross-section of the structure.

