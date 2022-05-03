Minecraft Redditor recreates an in-game painting on Blender

Paintings in Minecraft are fascinating items that can be placed on a wall. There are several of them, but 'Bust' is one of the most famous paintings in the game. This painting was recently recreated in an application called Blender and was posted by a Redditor on Minecraft's Reddit page.

The photo that the Redditor 'u/dencs08' posted compared the original painting in the game and its recreation through the 3D modeling application.

Although the actual contents of the artwork were the same, the difference in quality and detail was night and day. As players know, the game is primarily made up of low-resolution pixels and blocks. Hence the artworks that were present in the game were also quite pixellated.

On the other hand, the recreation of the artwork was extremely detailed and crisp. The fire, the sculpted face, and even the table looked absolutely stunning. Smaller details like hairstyles, eyes, and the beard were nowhere to be found in the original in-game artwork due to its low resolution.

People react to the stunning recreation of an in-game painting by a Minecraft Redditor

As soon as the post went live, people flooded it and reacted to the recreated artwork in Blender. Paintings in Minecraft have always fascinated players, and seeing someone recreate a more detailed version of them piqued their interest.

The post received over 26 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments within a day. People talked about several aspects of the painting and where it came from, while others simply appreciated the original poster for their efforts.

Despite being impressed by the recreation of the in-game artwork, some pointed out how the original artwork had a pixellated fire and not a realistic one. To this, the original poster replied that they felt that combining pixellated art with a realistic sculpture would look odd. They didn't know about the original artwork and simply recreated the in-game version.

Some people humorously commented on how the artwork looked like a meme template where a dog was sitting surrounded by fire and saying, 'This is fine.'

Redditors humorously connected stoic philosophers like Marcus Aurelius to this meme as the sculpture looked like the philosopher himself. The original artist of the painting also commented on the thread, saying how underrated this connection and comment is.

Overall, the recreation of the Minecraft painting was highly appreciated by hundreds of people on Reddit. It was such a good effort by the original poster that the original artist of the painting came and appreciated it as well. The post is still going strong and gathering people's attention on the page.

Edited by Danyal Arabi