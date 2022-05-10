What is a stasis chamber in Minecraft?

A stasis chamber is a special contraption in Minecraft that players can build to teleport at any given time. These chambers are primarily possible with the help of an Ender Pearl that helps players teleport from one block to another. When players first obtain the Ender Pearl, they find out how it can be thrown in a specific direction to teleport there.

The power of teleportation inspires many players to make a particular type of contraption through which they can store the pearl in a desired location and delay their teleportation as per their needs. This means that the player can essentially control when the thrown pearl lands on the block, consequently controlling when the teleportation should happen. Making the stasis chamber is quite easy if players have the right items.

How to make a stasis chamber and how does it work in Minecraft?

How to make the chamber

The stasis chamber can be made with the help of a few blocks and items. The items required will depend on the type of chamber players are trying to make. For example, if players want the pearl to activate during the night, they need to get a daylight detector. Here are the items required to complete the basic setup of the chamber:

Ender Pearl

Soul Sand block

Trapdoor

Water bucket

Kelp

Any redstone contraption to activate the trapdoor

Making of the chamber (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have all the mentioned items, they can start by digging an 8 block deep hole and placing the soul sand block at the bottom. Next, players need to fill the hole with a water bucket from the top block. Kelp should be placed from the soul sand block level to the top to make all the water blocks a source. Finally, players can place a trapdoor right above the hole so that it can close the top. However, players must always leave it open.

Players can then throw an Ender Pearl right towards the bottom of the pit. After being thrown, these pearls essentially become an entity that will get affected by the upward water flow created by the soul sand. Due to this, the pearl will gradually float to the surface.

How the stasis chamber will work

Complete chamber with daylight detector (Image via Minecraft)

Once the players finish building the chamber by placing the Ender Pearl with a trapdoor contraption, they can simply wait for the redstone contraption to activate and close the trapdoor.

The moment the trapdoor closes, it will touch the Ender Pearl that is floating on top of the water pit. Since the trapdoor is a block, the pearl will detect it and activate the teleportation. Consequently, the player that threw the pearl in the first place, will be teleported to the stasis chamber.

The trapdoor closes at night, which will be detected by the daylight detector (Image via Minecraft)

Other than a redstone contraption automatically activating the trapdoor, if the chamber is made on a multiplayer server, other players can also close the trapdoor manually and activate the Ender Pearl.

One important thing for players to remember while creating a chamber is that the chunk where it is built should always be loaded for it to work. If a player has made the chamber in a single-player Minecraft world and if they go too far from it, it might not work as the chunk will unload.

