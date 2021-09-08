How to obtain 'How Did We Get Here?' advancement in Minecraft

Like most games, Minecraft also has an advancement system to help beginners progress through the game. Players can obtain advancements for getting cobblestones, taming pets, using shields and more.
"How Did We Get Here?" is one of the most challenging advancements in Minecraft Java Edition. This is a hidden advancement and can only be viewed after the player completes it.
This article guides players on how to achieve this advancement in Minecraft.
Achieving "How Did We Get Here?" advancement in Minecraft
To achieve the "How Did We Get Here?" advancement, players will have to apply every status effect on themselves. It is nowhere near as easy as it sounds. Players will have to get 26 unique status effects to complete this advancement.
Here is the list of status effects players will need in order to obtain the "How Did We Get Here?" advancement:
- Absorption
- Bad Omen
- Blindness
- Conduit Power
- Dolphin's Grace
- Fire Resistance
- Glowing
- Haste
- Hero of the Village
- Hunger
- Invisibility
- Jump Boost
- Levitation
- Mining Fatigue
- Nausea
- Night Vision
- Poison
- Regeneration
- Resistance
- Slow Falling
- Slowness
- Speed
- Strength
- Water Breathing
- Weakness
- Wither
Experienced Minecraft players may have noticed that not all status effects in this list are from potions. Many of these status effects are applied by mobs. Players will first have to prepare all the potions needed for the advancement.
Required potions and their main ingredient
- Potion of Invisibility: Potion of night vision and fermented spider eye
- Potion of Night Vision: Golden carrot
- Potion of Leaping: Rabbit foot
- Potion of Poison: Spider eye
- Potion of Slow Falling: Phantom membrane
- Potion of the Turtle Master: Turtle shell
- Potion of Swiftness: Sugar
- Potion of Fire Resistance: Magma cream
- Potion of Water Breathing: Pufferfish
- Potion of Strength: Blaze powder
- Potion of Weakness: Fermented spider eye
- Potion of Regeneration: Ghast tear
Mobs needed for applying status effects
Players will have to gather the following mobs in one place as well:
- Elder Guardian for Mining Fatigue
- Dolphin for Dolphin's Grace
- Shulker for Levitation
Players will also have to get the Bad Omen effect by killing a raid captain and the Hero of the Village effect by protecting a village from a pillager raid in Minecraft.
Items needed for applying status effects
Lastly, players will have to get these items in order to apply other effects:
- Rotten flesh for Hunger
- Conduit and prismarine for Conduit Power
- Spectral arrow for Glowing
- Golden apple for Absorption
- Beacons for Resistance and Haste
- Wither rose for Wither
- Pufferfish for Nausea
- Suspicious stew made with Azure Bluet for Blindness
It is recommended that players first obtain Bad Omen and Hero of the Village effect as they stay for a long time. They can use dispensers to get potion effects quickly in Minecraft.
After that, they will have to get the rest of the effects one by one. However, please remember that some effects only last for a few seconds. Therefore, players will have to be quick in order to achieve this advancement in Minecraft.