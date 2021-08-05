5 pet features that should be added to Minecraft

Pets can make Minecraft so much more fun.

For some Minecraft players, getting a pet can be one of the most endearing aspects of the game. There are lots of potential Minecraft pets to choose from that come with their own different abilities.

However, Minecraft notably has somewhat of a lack of pet features within the game. Other than taming, feeding, and breeding pets, there is not much to accomplish with these friendly mobs.

The following is a list of potential features that might make pets even more fun if added into Minecraft.

*Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.*

Pet related features that Minecraft should add to the game

1) More tameable mobs

Image via Minecraft

There is a hefty list of tameable animals within the game already, but many gamers would agree that some animal mobs that cannot currently be tamed should have that feature.

For example, the axolotl is a new fan favorite mob that nearly every player has been eager to find. It would be super fun to have one’s very own axolotl as a pet.

2) Playing with pets

Image via Minecraft

Interestingly, there is really no way to engage directly with Minecraft pets other than feeding them. It would be nice to have the ability to physically pet tamed mobs, bathe them, or even play fetch using sticks, perhaps.

3) Craftable horse armor

Image via Minecraft

Horse armor is a great item in Minecraft that makes tamed horse mobs endure more damage. Any Minecraft player with a trusty steed will surely want to collect horse armor.

Unfortunately, leather horse armor is the only kind that can be manually crafted, and it is in fact the weakest of them all. There is also gold, iron, and diamond horse armor that can only be found within various loot chests around a Minecraft world. Gold, iron, and diamond horse armor cannot be crafted by players, but it would be ultra helpful if they could.

4) Ability to un-tame

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Sometimes, gamers will collect tons of pets by taming as many mobs as they can get their hands on. However, it can be difficult to keep track and take care of so many pets roaming around.

For this reason, an interesting feature that Minecraft could add is the ability to un-tame tamed mobs. This could be useful for gamers who wish to set their pets free back into the wild, or those who might wish to gift their pets to other players.

5) Naming without name tags

Image via Minecraft

Name tags are known as coveted items in Minecraft due to their rarity. They cannot be crafted and can only be found in certain loot chests.

However, name tags are the only method of naming pets in Minecraft. This can be inconvenient for gamers who have lots of pets, or who want to change a pet’s name with little consequences. It would be a total game changer if tamed mobs could be named without using name tags at all.

Perhaps name tags could even be craftable at some point. This of course would recede the rarity of the item, so chances are this feature will not be implemented any time soon.

