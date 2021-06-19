List of tameable mobs in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Three new mobs have been added to Minecraft in the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, which was released on 8th June, 2021 by Mojang. The newly added mobs are goats, glow squid, and axolotls.

Mobs in Minecraft can be divided into categories based on their behavior towards the players - passive, neutral, and hostile.

Taming and breeding are two of the most significant ways of interacting with all the passive and neutral mobs present in the game. Including the newly added aquatic mob axolotl, there are a total of eleven tameable mobs in Minecraft.

All tamable animals in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

11) Mule

A Mule (Image via Minecraft)

Mules are mobs that are born when a donkey and horse are crossbred. Players can tame an adult mule by forcefully riding it until it stops resisting and lets the player take control.

Once the mule stops bucking the player, they can open the inventory while riding it and place a saddle on the mule.

10) Parrot

Five variants of Parrots (Image via 3DWarehouse)

Parrots are colorful and fun little mobs that can be found rarely in Jungle biomes. Unfortunately, parrots only have a 2% chance of spawning, making it extremely difficult to spot one in the wild.

Parrots can be tamed by feeding them wheat, melon, beetroot, or pumpkin seeds, with only a 0.34% chance of success.

9) Cat

Two cats (Image via Minecraft)

Cats are cute and speedy little mobs in Minecraft that can be found in villages and swamp huts. The player can tame these rapid little animals by feeding them raw cod and raw salmon.

8) Ocelot

Two ocelots (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Ocelots are rare and passive mobs that can be found in the Jungle biome. They look like cheetahs and can be tamed by sneaking up on them and then feeding it raw cod or salmon.

But, unlike the cat, these mobs, even after being tamed, do not sit on the player's command. Instead, they will simply not run away from the player.

7) Fox

Two adult and a baby fox (Image via gamesradar)

Foxes are fast and agile animals that spawn in taiga biomes in groups of 2-4. There is a unique variety of foxes that are white and can be found in the snowy taiga biome.

Taming foxes is complicated, as they are fast and will always run away, and players also need to find and keep the two of them together.

Players need two foxes to breed to get a baby fox, because only a baby born by breeding will be loyal to the player.

6) Horse

A horse in plains (Image via Minecraft)

Horses in Minecraft can be found in the plains biome or savanna biome in a herd of 2-6 horses. They can be tamed just like a mule, by riding them until they don't buck the player. A saddle can then be placed to use it for travel.

5) Skeleton Horse

Two Skeleton Horses (Image via Minecraft)

When a regular horse is hit by a bolt of lightning, it turns into a Skeleton Horse. The Skeleton horse formed will have a skeleton riding it, and after killing the skeleton, they can be tamed.

Taming a Skeleton horse is very simple. First, players need to ride it by right-clicking on it, and then they can put a saddle on it.

They have the unique ability to float in water. Therefore, once tamed by the player, they be used as transport across water.

4) Llama

Llamas usually spawn in savanna biomes and can be tamed by repetitively riding it until it starts trusting the player.

3) Donkey

A donkey in plains biome (Image via Minecraft)

1-3 donkeys can be found together in the plains biome and Savanna biome. Donkeys always spawn alone in the savanna biome.

Adult donkeys can be tamed by mounting it repeatedly, until they start trusting the player.

2) Wolf

A tamed wolf (Image via Minecraft)

Wolves are one of the fan-favorite tameable animals in Minecraft and are often treated equally to dogs by players. Wolves can be found in forests and taiga biomes.

Taming wolves is as simple as feeding them bones until they trust the players. Once tamed, a wolf will have a collar around its neck.

1) Axolotls

An axolotl (Image via Minecraft)

These are cute and passive aquatic mobs that will attack other underwater animals like cod and salmon.

Players can tame these adorable creatures by breeding them and getting a baby axolotl. The baby born will be loyal to the player.

