5 best mobs for beginners to farm in Minecraft 1.19

Soon after entering a Minecraft 1.19 world, players start interacting with mobs. These are A.I. entities that spawn and roam around the world, making it more lively. Some mobs are friendly while others are hostile. Players kill most of these mobs, whether it is for their drops or for surviving their attacks. Hence, mob farms are built to obtain loads of items from them.

A farm is a contraption or a structure that players build to obtain several items without working too hard for them. Players can either create a farm around mobs or any crop or vegetation. Beginners might struggle to create farms, but some of them can be quite simple.

Top 5 mob that beginners can farm in Minecraft

5) Spider

Spiders can be farmed through spawner blocks in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Spiders are one of the most common hostile mobs in the game. Players will most likely encounter them wherever there is a low light level. However, they are also quite common in structures like Dungeons and Mineshafts due to spawner blocks.

Spiders drop spider eyes and strings, which can be used in several ways. Being quite common due to spawner blocks in several structures, players can easily create their farm.

4) Zombie

Zombies are the most basic form of hostile mob in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Zombies are also some of the most common hostile mobs in the game. Whenever players find a Dungeon structure underground, it will most probably have a Zombie spawner block. Hence, new players can create a simple farm around the spawner block.

Zombies mostly drop rotten flesh, which will seem quite useless at first; but can be traded with a cleric villager for emeralds. Additionally, they can also be farmed for XP.

3) Frog

Frogs can also be farmed in Minecraft 1.19 for several reasons (Image via Mojang)

Frogs are one of the most beloved mobs in The Wild Update. These are passive mobs that naturally spawn in both Mangrove Swamp and Regular Swamp biomes. Though players are less likely to kill them as they don't drop anything, they can still be farmed for several reasons.

For starters, players can simply farm them to keep them all as pets. Moreover, these mobs can also kill the smallest slime and magma cubes; hence, they are good for slimeball or froglight farms.

2) Chicken

Chickens can be farmed for feathers in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Chickens are common passive mobs that spawn in many Overworld biomes. Beginners can easily farm them by luring them and breeding them with wheat seeds. Wheat seeds are easily obtainable by either having a wheat farm, or by breaking grass growing on grass blocks.

Chickens can mainly be farmed for their meat or feathers. While chicken meat can be consumed as a food item, feathers can be used to craft arrows and other items.

1) Cow

Cows are one of the most important mobs to farm in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Cows are arguably the most important mobs to farms. If beginners do not want food to run out, they must create a wheat farm followed by a cow farm. Wheat farms will give players loads of wheat to breed cows, and cow farms will give players beef to cook and eat.

Steak is considered to be one of the best food items since it increases the hunger bar by four points. Additionally, players can also obtain leather from cows, which also has many different uses.

