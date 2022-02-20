Breeding chickens in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

In Minecraft, chickens are a great passive mob to have around and are the easiest mob in the game to breed. Breeding chickens boasts a lot of benefits and provides items such as raw chicken, feathers and eggs.

To get started, players simply need to find a chicken, some seeds, and have a little bit of patience. However, the effort will be well worth it when players have an entire chicken farm.

Chickens are very easy to breed in Minecraft

Breeding chickens is easy as long as the player has access to two chickens and some seeds. Image via Minecraft.

There are two ways that players can breed chickens in Minecraft. Traditionally, a player would create a holding pen for their chickens. With at least two chickens inside the pen, players need to feed them seeds. Any seeds will do, as long as both of them are fed. If done correctly, the chickens will have hearts appear above their head. This signifies that the breeding is now in process.

In another way, players can create an automatic chicken farm. While this is a bit more labor intensive to create, it certainly pays for itself in the long run as the method doesn't require players' attention for upkeep.

A chick will then spawn

Once the breeding is completed, a chick will spawn near the two adult chickens. (Image via Minecraft)

Once a player correctly executes the breeding, by feeding seeds to both chickens and having the hearts appear, a chick will emerge. This sometimes takes a few seconds, but the chick will then be available to feed seeds to as well. When a player feeds a chick seeds, it will increase its growth rate by 10%. Without feed, chicks take 20 minutes to mature into an adult chicken.

Chickens can be spawned by throwing eggs

Throwing an egg will sometimes yield a chicken at the location where it lands. Image via Minecraft.

Chickens spawn eggs at their location every 5-10 minutes. Increasing the amount of chickens a player has at their chicken farm will increase the generation of eggs. When trying to spawn a chicken by using eggs, a player can throw the egg for a 1/8 (12.5%) chance of spawning a chick by throwing an egg.

If a player can get a chick to spawn from an egg there is then an additional 1/32 (3.125%) chance of spawning 3 additional chicks from that egg, for a total of 4 chicks. This means there is roughly a 1/256 chance of spawning 4 chicks per thrown egg.

Chicken eggs can be thrown manually by the player or from dispensers

When attempting to spawn a chicken using eggs, a player can throw them themselves, or use a dispenser. If an egg hits an enemy or player, it will knock them back but will not do damage. The chick can still spawn despite hitting a player or a mob. Even though mobs will take no damage, if a player strikes a neutral mob with an egg, it will become hostile towards the player.

Chicken eggs can also be used in recipes

Chicken eggs can be used to make delicious recipes such as cake and pumpkin pie. Image via Minecraft.

Chicken eggs can also be used in recipes to make cake as well as pumpkin pie. These recipes will both require an egg as well as other ingredients, but serve as a great way to use any spare eggs the players may collect from their chicken farm.

Foxes will hunt chickens

Players should be careful to protect their chicken farm from fox attacks. Image via Minecraft.

When raising chickens in a traditional farm, players should be careful that they do not let any wandering foxes into the pen. If a fox discovers a chicken pen it can leap over the wall and will attack any chickens it comes across. This is especially dangerous at night when foxes are on the prowl, and hence more active. Players should take care to protect their chickens from harm in this way.

