Where to find green frogs in Minecraft 1.19

Frogs are brand new mobs that were released in Minecraft 1.19. The cute and derpy mob has become one of the update's most loved features. Frogs were previously introduced as a mob vote candidate at one of the Live events. Though the mob didn't win the mob vote, it has now been permanently added to the game.

There are three types of frogs based on their color: white, orange, and green. Both white and orange are common variants, while the green frog is one of the rarest in the game. Players will have to put in some time and effort to get them.

Steps to get green frogs in Minecraft 1.19

1) Find white or orange frogs

Only white and orange frogs spawn naturally in the world (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Green frogs are extremely rare because they do not spawn naturally in the world. Hence, if players try to find them, they won't be able to. The color of the frogs depends on the biome they grow or spawn in.

White frogs spawn in warm biomes, orange frogs spawn in temperate biomes, and green frogs spawn in cold biomes. The only way to get green frogs is to grow them in a cold biome manually.

First, players must either find white or orange frogs since they spawn naturally in Swamps or new Mangrove Swamp biomes. Players in an existing world must travel to new coordinates and load new chunks since all the new features do not generate in old chunks.

2) Breed frogs to spawn tadpoles

Frogs can breed with the help of slimeballs (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once players find these mobs, they will have to breed them in order to spawn tadpoles. Frogs breed with the help of slimeballs and lay frogspawn eggs in water. After a few minutes, these eggs will hatch, and loads of tadpoles will spawn.

This is another new mob that was added with the update. Tadpoles are unique since they are a separate baby mob and do not look like frogs. Once they spawn, players can use a bucket to scoop them up and keep them in their inventory, similar to axolotls.

3) Growing tadpoles in a cold biome

Green frogs spawn after tadpoles grow in cold biomes (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

After players capture tadpoles in a bucket, they can head to a cold biome and carefully place these mobs in a body of water. Players must take care of these mobs since they can jump out of the water and die.

The tadpoles will gradually grow and become frogs. While growing, the game will recognize the cold biome and spawn a green frog. This is the only way to obtain green frogs in the game.

Though tadpoles can take some time to grow, the process can be sped up by feeding them slimeballs. When green frogs eat the smallest magma cube, they will drop the ochre froglight. The green variant of the froglight automatically becomes a rare block to obtain due to the rarity of the green frogs.

