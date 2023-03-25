Top 5 new additions in Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w12a

Minecraft snapshots are unfinished versions of the popular sandbox video game that the developers release to the public for testing and feedback. Snapshots provide a glimpse into the future of the title and allow players to experience upcoming features.

The Minecraft 23w12a snapshot was the first one for Java Edition version 1.20, and it was released alongside Bedrock Beta 1.19.80.22. Both versions had similar features and changes, so players of Java and Bedrock editions could enjoy a lot of content simultaneously.

The Minecraft 23w12a was the biggest snapshot released for the Trails & Tales update. It came with many significant new features that players were not expecting. This article lists the five best additions.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

New armor trims and other exciting additions in Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w12a

5) Pitcher plant

A pitcher plant in Minecraft snapshot 23w12a (Image via Mojang)

The pitcher plant is another ancient plant that can only be obtained through sniffers. Pitcher pods can be sniffed and dug out by sniffers, which players can grow on farmland blocks.

Once the plant is fully grown, it can be mined and placed on any other block as a decorative plant. However, placing it anywhere else will remove the pod underneath. The plant is relatively vibrant in color, and players can place it on the crafting grid to obtain cyan dye.

It is worth noting that pitcher plants cannot be placed in flower pots. Aside from this, no other use of the plant has been revealed so far.

4) Calibrated sculk sensor

A calibrated sculk sensor in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Introduced with the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update, sculk sensors are a game-changing item that makes wireless redstone contraption possible.

A new variant of the sculk sensor was announced that allows the player to filter vibrations based on their frequency levels. This will allow players to create more complex redstone contraptions in the game.

Crafting recipe of a calibrated sculk sensor (Image via Mojang)

Players will be able to craft this new item using three amethyst shards and a sculk sensor. Another thing to note about this mysterious new block is that one side of it can receive a redstone signal as input.

3) New armor trims

Five new armor trims (Image via Mojang)

Five new armor trims have been added to the snapshot, four of which can be found in the new trail ruin structure.

Wayfinder armor trim, raiser armor trim, host armor trim, and shaper armor trim can be found in the suspicious sand and gravel blocks that generate in trail ruins.

The last armor trim in this update is the silent armor trim. It is the rarest and arguably the best-looking trim, with a 1% chance of spawning in the loot chests of ancient cities.

2) Sniffer eggs

A sniffer egg (Image via Mojang)

In older snapshots and betas, there was no way to spawn sniffers besides using cheats or Creative mode. However, the developers have finally added sniffer eggs that can be obtained and hatched in Survival game mode.

To hatch an egg, the player needs to place it on a block, preferably a moss block as the hatching process is much quicker when placed on it. It will usually take 20 minutes to hatch (10 minutes on a moss block).

A snifflet is spawned from sniffer eggs and eventually grows into an adult sniffer. Players can breed two adults using torchflower seeds and spawn another snifflet.

1) Trail ruins

A trail ruin (Image via Mojang)

Since the announcement of archeological features and new suspicious blocks, the player base has been expecting a new structure to be added.

All of a sudden, the developers released the trail ruins, a new structure where a lot of suspicious sand and suspicious gravel blocks can be found.

The structure is unique and is made of a wide variety of blocks. Its size can vary a lot, and players will find it in the taiga, jungle, and some birch forests.

Poll : 0 votes