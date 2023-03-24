How to hatch sniffer eggs in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Revealed during Minecraft Live 2022, the sniffer will be a new addition to the list of mobs in Minecraft. Players can expect to see the sniffer along with camels when the update is released later this year.

A handful of snapshots and betas have been released that feature the sniffer. However, only in the most recent test versions was the spawning procedure of the sniffer in the survival game mode revealed.

Everything to know about sniffer eggs in Minecraft 1.20

The sniffer was announced as a creature of the past that had gone extinct. Players can summon this mob by finding its eggs and hatching them. Although the sniffer was added to the snapshots and betas a while ago, their eggs have just been added.

Sniffer egg next to dragon egg (Image via Mojang)

Sniffer eggs are just as big as dragon eggs in Minecraft but have a more rectangular shape. The colors represent the primary colors of the sniffer and its logo in the inventory looks like something from a mod.

Where to find

A warm ocean ruin in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The developers previously announced that sniffer eggs could be found in the ocean ruins. With the latest snapshot, more details regarding the egg have been revealed.

Players can find sniffer eggs in the suspicious gravel blocks generated in the warm ocean ruins. They will need to use a brush on the suspicious gravel to obtain the item inside.

How to hatch

A sniffer egg placed on a moss block (Image via Mojang)

Once players obtain a sniffer egg, they can place it anywhere they wish. If they need to relocate the egg, they can mine it using any tool or their bare hands without fear of it breaking, as opposed to turtle eggs.

Hatching a sniffer egg is a simple process that involves placing it on a block and waiting for twenty minutes. The waiting time can be halved by placing the egg on a moss block instead of any other block.

A snifflet, the baby variant of a sniffer, is spawned from the egg that will eventually grow into an adult. Once players have spawned two sniffers, they can breed them to spawn more. To breed two sniffers, players will need to feed torchflower seeds to the two of them.

What does the sniffer do

A sniffer digging (Image via Mojang)

Once the player has brought a sniffer into the world, the giant mob will start sniffing around and digging for seeds or pods of ancient flowers. As of snapshot 23w12a in Minecraft, there are now two new types of flowers (torchflower and pitcher plant) and plants that players can find using a sniffer.

