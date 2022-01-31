Dragon Egg in Minecraft: All you need to know

Dragon Egg is one of the rarest items in Minecraft, whose world has an endgame. Players fight a giant beast called Ender Dragon here to finish the game, and after the dragon is defeated, its egg spawns in the middle of the island.

The Dragon Egg is an ultra-rare item simply because it cannot be crafted or found in any chest loot or through any trading or bartering. Only when the Ender Dragon dies does it spawn atop the bedrock fountain. However, taking and using the rare egg is a bit tricky.

Everything to know about the Dragon Egg in Minecraft

Shape and size

After defeating the Enger Dragon, players will come across the mysterious egg on top of the bedrock fountain. It has a height and maximum width of a normal block but will be shaped like a giant egg. It takes up the entire block on which it is placed.

The shape and size of the egg (Image via Minecraft)

The egg is primarily black, with subtle shades of purple, fitting the whole esthetic of the End realm.

How to get the egg

Almost all new gamers who haven't come across a Dragon Egg will try to mine it first. However, the egg will instantly teleport to another nearby block, so it cannot be mined or broken in any way.

Getting the egg is no mean feat (Image via Minecraft)

The egg is affected by gravity and falls whenever it's in the air. Hence, users have discovered that the only way to get the Dragon Egg is to push it onto a placed item that is not of full block height, like a torch or a bottom slab.

A piston can be put beside the egg to push it off the block, and it can then fall onto a torch or half slab. As soon as it falls, it will drop as an item, which players can then pick up. This is the only way to get the Dragon Egg.

What's the use

Many gamers will think of hatching the egg and summoning the Ender Dragon again, but this is not possible. They can summon the dragon again, but not with the egg.

The egg in Minecraft has only one role: it is like a trophy from Minecraft itself, awarded for defeating the dragon and finishing the game.

The egg on display in a build (Image via Imgur)

If players want to summon another dragon, they can do so with End Crystals on the main End island. But the egg doesn't help in summoning another dragon in any way.

How many more eggs can spawn

This is where the rarity part kicks in. The egg can only spawn once in Java Edition and twice in Bedrock edition. Even after gamers defeat the dragon numerous times, the egg won't spawn.

This is why it is the rarest item in the game, which can only be obtained once or twice.

