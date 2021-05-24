5 best uses of pistons in Minecraft

Pistons are one of the most useful redstone blocks in Minecraft. Players can use them to create tons of redstone contraptions, such as hidden stairs, hidden doors, and draw bridges. These creations can take the player's build to the next level.

The five piston contraptions listed below are some of the best utilization of pistons in Minecraft.

What are the top uses of pistons in Minecraft?

#5 - Hidden Stairs

The before and after of a hidden stairs build in Minecraft (Image via addonsmaster)

There are countless ways to build hidden stairs in Minecraft. However, the one shown in the image above is quite possibly the easiest and most efficient technique to build one.

This hidden stairs build is made up of a few sticky pistons, some stairs, and various redstone parts. Players can build it by placing some stairs with pistons behind them. They should then cover up the stairs with a similar block type.

After this is done correctly, the pistons will push the stairs out, allowing the player to climb them.

Here is a quick video showing how this build can be created:

#4 - Piston Drawbridge

A piston bridge which expands when the target is shot (Image via BBlocks on YouTube)

A piston drawbridge is an amazing way for players to keep bad guys out of their base.

Pistons, along with observers, honey, and more items, can be used to create a bridge that will extend when the target block is hit. Seen in the image above, the player shot the target in the top-right corner.

This simple video easily demonstrates how this build can be created.

#3 - Variable Enchanting Table

The variable enchanting table in all of its glory (Image via RexxStone on YouTube)

The purpose of a variable enchanting table is to allow quick access to all of the levels of enchantment without having to break those hard-earned bookshelves.

Using some pistons, an observer, one lectern and various redstone parts, players can create an enchanting table that allows enchantments at a level of the players' choice.

Depending on the number in the lectern, the bookshelves will retract from the range of the enchanting table, lowering or raising the level of enchantment.

This video shows how players can create this contraption.

#2 - Hidden Floor Trap

The "guts" of the hidden floor trap (Image via TopMass on Youtube)

The hidden floor trap is one of the classic piston contraptions in Minecraft. Players can use this contraption to prank their friends by having them fall into a trap upon the flip of a switch.

This six-minute video explains how to make a basic hidden floor trap which can be expanded upon.

#1 - Hidden Door

One of the easiest piston doors to build in Minecraft (Image via Farzy on YouTube)

Hidden doors are one of the most common piston contraptions in Minecraft.

Using four pistons, some redstone parts and pressure plates, players can create a super simple piston door that can be hidden if desired.

The five-minute YouTube video above showcases this build visually.

