Minecraft Redditor creates a playable chess board in the game

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/cup0fcode has recently posted one of the most amazing creations ever seen. The original poster (OP) has created a plugin that runs entirely on Vanilla Minecraft mechanics.

As seen in the post above, the OP and their friend played a game of chess against each other quickly and seamlessly. The mechanics seem incredibly fast and smooth, and it is mind-boggling to even think about how the OP created this.

Redditor creates an amazing chess game in Minecraft

The post

Another shot of OP playing chess with their friend (Image via u/cup0fcode on Reddit)

The Reddit post began as soon as the chess match started, with the OP's friend moving their pawn.

It is unbelievable to watch chess being played so smoothly in Vanilla Minecraft. This is one of the most impressive builds on Minecraft Reddit in the last few years. The post then continued with the two players literally playing chess for around 25 seconds.

Reactions

With a total upvote count of 8.6 thousand, it is quite surprising that this post doesn't have more due to its sheer ingenuity. Many Redditors had a lot to say about this impressive build.

The first comment on the post (Image via Reddit)

The first comment in this thread was the OP explaining the specifics of the build. They stated that this creation is a plugin that could run on Vanilla Minecraft mechanics. It is also explained that the chess board is actually an item frame.

The link to the chessboard can be found here.

Found the chess nerd (Image via Reddit)

For those unfamiliar with the term, stockfish analysis is a rating of the specific move that a player just performed.

A low rating means the move that was performed was one of the worst moves possible in that specific situation and vice versa.

If the stockfish analysis was added to this plugin, it is safe to say it wouldn't be able to run only on Vanilla mechanics.

Its a game-ception (Image via Reddit)

One player brought up the amazing fact that there is a game-ception happening when playing a game inside of a game. This is crazy to think about, and it is easier to just play the game instead.

Asking the real questions (Image via Minecraft)

One player was more interested in the propeller hat worn by the OP's friend rather than the game itself.

The OP revealed that they would be starting a server that will contain a bunch of unique plugins. From what can be seen from the post, this server seems like it's going to be great.

The reactions below are notable mentions from the post:

