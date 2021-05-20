Where to find charcoal easily in Minecraft

Charcoal is a source of fuel in Minecraft and is often mistaken for coal.

While charcoal is quite easy to acquire, many players hardly need to use it as they often have a steady supply of coal.

Burning wood one of the best ways to get coal in Minecraft

Charcoal is especially useful if the player is in dire need of torches in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Players who have burned wood in real life know exactly how to acquire charcoal in Minecraft.

If the player smelts a Wood Log or a Stripped Wood Log in a furnace, they will get one charcoal. While not exactly efficient, charcoal is especially useful if the player is in dire need of torches.

Players can also acquire two charcoals after they break a campfire without a Silk Touch enchanted tool. The interesting part about this function is that a campfire is crafted with only one charcoal. This means that players can technically duplicate charcoal by repeatedly crafting and breaking campfires.

This obviously does not seem like a productive way to spend time. However, players who are desperate for torches can take advantage of this feature.

The YouTube video above shows how players can acquire charcoal in Minecraft.

In the Education Edition of Minecraft, players can craft charcoal in the Compound Creator with its base elements. The elements are as follows:

Seven Carbon

Four Hydrogen

One Oxygen

These are the only ways for players to acquire charcoal in Minecraft. However, players are usually recommended to collect coal as it is more readily available and practical.

