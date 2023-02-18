How to breed Sniffers in Minecraft 1.20

The Sniffer will soon be added to the Minecraft 1.20 update. It was first introduced in 2022 as part of the annual Mob Vote during Mojang's annual event. It beat Rascal and Tuff Golem by gathering more than half of the votes from the community. Hence, it will be added to the sandbox game with the next major update.

Mojang recently gave the extremely exciting news that they will be adding the mob to snapshots and beta preview versions of Minecraft. This will allow you to explore the mob a lot earlier. Though it does not have all the features, you can still spawn and even breed Sniffers.

Minecraft 1.20 guide: Steps to breed Sniffers

1) Hatching Sniffer eggs or spawning them

In Minecraft 1.20, Sniffer eggs can either be obtained by brushing suspicious sand or they can spawn through spawn eggs (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are essentially two ways to obtain Sniffers in the game, depending on which version you are playing.

As of now, the actual eggs have not yet been added to the snapshots and beta previews. Hence, the only way to obtain these rare ancient entities is by going into Creative mode, searching for their spawn eggs, and using them. These creative inventory eggs will spawn a fully grown Sniffer most of the time. Hence, the breeding process can start immediately.

However, once the official Minecraft 1.20 update comes out, their eggs can be found inside new suspicious sand blocks that will generate near desert temples and desert wells. Though Mojang initially stated that they will also be found in underwater ruin chests, no one knows for sure whether that loot location will make it to the actual update or not.

When players find the actual egg of a Sniffer, a Snifflet will hatch out of it. Hence, players need two of them to fully grow in order to breed them together.

2) Let Sniffer find torchflower seeds

Sniffer will mainly breed with torchflower seeds in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

After Sniffers spawn, you need to leave them out in the open to explore and dig around. These ancient mobs' main behavioral trait is that they sniff around and dig out rare torchflower seeds that can grow into a unique flower. You primarily need these seeds to breed them. Hence, wait for them to roam around and dig out at least two seeds.

3) Breeding

Feed two Sniffers that are near each other and feed them torchflower seeds for breeding in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

After obtaining two torchflower seeds, you can simply bring two Sniffers together and feed them until they enter "love mode," which is indicated by heart particles over them. These mobs are not attracted to the torchflower seeds yet. Hence, you need to bring them close so they can detect each other and breed.

Once they breed, a Snifflet will spawn, along with some XP points rewarded to you for completing the breeding process.

