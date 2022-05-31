Full list of breedable mobs in Minecraft (2022)

Breeding is a mechanic that has been present in the game since the first public release of the beta version of Minecraft, Java Edition 1.0.0. Initially, breeding began as a feature that would simply reproduce fully-grown animals but eventually became the praiseworthy mechanic it is today.

Currently, there are 22 mobs in the game that can be bred with the same species to produce offspring. However, the mule mob is an exception to this, as breeding one requires crossbreeding a donkey and horse. The current number of breedable mobs, 22, will rise to 23 after the inclusion of frogs/tadpoles in Minecraft 1.19.

Here is the complete list of all breedable mobs in Minecraft

Breeding two mobs follows a similar mechanic to taming mobs in Minecraft. The process requires a specific food item to be fed to the two animals in order for them to enter "love mode" so they can breed and produce offspring.

Here is a full list of all the mobs that can be bred to produce offspring in Minecraft:

Horse

Donkey

Cow

Goat

Mooshroom

Sheep

Pig

Chicken

Wolf

Cat

Ocelot

Axolotl

Llama

Trader Llama

Rabbit

Turtle

Panda

Fox

Bee

Strider

Hoglin

Horses and donkeys

Horses and donkeys can be purebred to create foals, but they can also be crossbred to create mules. All it takes to breed these mobs is taming them and then feeding them one of the following food items: golden apple, golden enchanted apple, or a golden carrot.

Sugar, apples, wheat, or hay bales can also be used to lapse the time it takes for a foal to grow up into an adult horse, donkey, or mule.

Cows, goats, mooshrooms, and sheep

Cows, goats, mooshrooms, and sheep can all be bred using wheat. This specific item has been used for breeding these mobs (excluding the goat, as it was added recently in Minecraft 1.17) since their early introduction in Minecraft Java Edition 1.0.0.

Pigs

Pigs can be bred to create piglets using carrots, potatoes, or beetroots. Similar to the other farm-animal mobs that have been included in the game since its earliest known versions, pigs required wheat in order to be bred. This wasn't changed until the addition of carrots and potatoes, alongside the release of Minecraft Java Edition 1.4.2, The Pretty Scary Update.

Chickens

Chickens can be bred to create baby chicks using wheat, melon, pumpkin, or beetroot seeds. Chickens are another example of an early mob that used to be breedable with wheat but is now breedable with an entirely different and newly implemented food item.

Wolves

Wolves can be bred to create pups after they've been tamed. After taming them, players can breed these mobs using any of the following raw/cooked meat items: beef, chicken, porkchops, mutton, rabbit, and rotten flesh.

Cats and ocelots

Cats and ocelots must be either tamed (in the case of cats) or must trust the player (in the case of ocelots) in order to be bred. All it takes to breed either one of these mobs is raw cod or salmon.

Axolotls

Axolotls are a relatively new addition to Minecraft. Their baby variant is a bit hard to come across and/or breed since the food item that they require only spawns in a few underwater locations throughout the overworld.

All players will need to breed an axolotl is a bucket of tropical fish.

Llamas and trader llamas

Llamas and trader llamas can only be bred after first being tamed. Once tamed, these mobs can be bred by being fed bales of hay.

Wheat can also be utilized in healing baby/adult llamas, as well as to speed up the process through which the baby llama grows into an adult.

Rabbits

Rabbits can be bred using any of the following items: dandelions, carrots, and golden carrots. The same spread of items can be used to accelerate a baby rabbit's growth into an adult.

Since there are a few different fur variations — based on which biome the mob was spawned in — there's a chance that the baby rabbit won't inherit the fur color of one of its parents but instead inherit the fur color pertaining to the biome it was bred in.

Turtles

Turtles can be bred using seagrass. The method by which their offspring is produced is a bit different from the other mobs on this list since turtles will lay eggs that take a couple of in-game days to hatch.

After being bred, the pregnant turtle bearing the eggs, who will appear slightly larger in-game, will return to the beach it was spawned on. The turtle will perform a digging animation involving the sand as it lays one to four turtle eggs.

The eggs grow the fastest at night and will hatch in a matter of four to five in-game days.

The newly hatched baby turtles should only take one in-game day to grow and mature into adult turtles; however, the speed of the process can be increased by feeding the baby turtle seagrass.

Pandas

Pandas are one of the only mobs to require extra conditions in order to be bred. Not only do players need to feed both pandas bamboo in order for them to enter "love mode," but there also needs to be at least eight bamboo blocks within a five-block radius of the two breeding pandas.

Foxes

Foxes have to be bred using either sweet berries or glow berries. These mobs are among some of the most necessary animals when it comes to breeding. This is because breeding foxes is the only way to produce a trusting baby fox that won't run away when approached.

Bees

Breeding bees involves using any one or two-block tall flowers in the game. The flowers that can be used to breed these creatures are dandelions, poppies, blue orchids, alliums, azure bluets, red tulips, orange tulips, white tulips, pink tulips, oxeye daisies, cornflowers, wither roses, sunflowers, lilacs, rose bushes, peonies, and Lily of the Valley.

Striders

Striders are bred using warped fungus. This same fungal item can be used as a catalyst to accelerate the growth of a baby strider into an adult.

Baby striders cannot be mounted with a saddle, so players will need to wait for them to grow up into adults before riding them.

Hoglins

Hoglins are one of the only hostile mobs that can be bred in Minecraft. That said, breeding one of these mobs does not make it passive towards the player in any way. Hoglins can be bred to create offspring using crimson fungi.

