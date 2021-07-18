What biome do goats spawn in Minecraft?

Goats are one of the three new mobs that were added in the first part of the recently released Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs Update.

The adorable, fluffy mammals were featured in the first part of the update alongside axolotls and glow squids. They have a couple of uses, and items that can only be utilized through finding one of these mobs.

However, to obtain the items goats yield, players must first find one of these elusive mobs.

Where do goats spawn in Minecraft?

Goats can spawn both in groups, and, more rarely, as individual lone goats. They will spawn above any opaque blocks in mountain biomes in Minecraft. This can be both snowy mountain biomes, and plain mountain biomes. As long as the light level in that area is seven or above, goats can spawn.

This means players will have to find not just a mountain biome, but one that is well lit enough for goats to spawn in the area. Considering the mountain biomes are at a high surface elevation, it shouldn't be too difficult to find one that's well lit.

If a player is standing completely still near a pack of goats, there's a chance the goat will charge and ram the player. This has the potential to be fatal, considering goats can inflict up to nine blocks of knockback damage. Goats can, and will, ram players clean off the side of a mountain if they're not careful.

Goats can charge from upto sixteen blocks away and need at least four blocks of empty space between them and a potential target. Goats will perform a short charging animation after choosing a target to ram, so always keep an eye on these mischievous mobs.

What do goats drop in Minecraft?

In Minecraft Java Edition, goats drop only experience points. Players can right-click goats to obtain milk with a bucket in hand, similar to acquiring milk from cows, but that's about it.

This, however, isn't the case in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Goats will drop an item called a "goat horn," when the mob rams into a solid block. As a result, the goat will lose one of the horns on its head, so each goat only has two goat horns to drop.

Goat horns don't have much significant use in-game. If the player holds their right mouse button while holding a goat horn, it will emit the same sound that plays during village raids.

The goat horn feature is planned for Minecraft Java Edition. That being said, there are more features planned for the second half of the update that involve adding more drop items and even further developing the current drops for goats.

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest game updates!

Edited by Gautham Balaji