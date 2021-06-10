Where do goats spawn in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

In the new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, players were introduced to tons of new mobs, blocks, plants, and other items that were first rumored all the way back in 2020!

This update is what players have been waiting for, and players have been on the edge of their seats for month, and now it is finally here, and Minecraft fans are beyond excited!

Three new mobs were released with part one of the Minecraft 1.17 update. This is a very big update and it was split into two parts to give Mojang more time to work on the full update.

One of the new mobs that was introduced to the 1.17 update is goats. This mob can be found around the Minecraft world, and players can interact it and even use it to unlock achievements.

Using a goat, players can unlock the "Whatever Floats your Goat" achievement. This is a brand new achievement that was introduced in part one of the Caves & Cliffs update.

To complete this achievement, players will need to locate a goat, next, create a boat & place it down next to the goat. Finally, players will need to push the goat inside the boat, and the achievement should unlock for the player.

Goats can be found in specific places around the Minecraft world. In this article, players will learn where to find goats in the new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update part one!

Where to find goats in Minecraft

Farms

Farms are naturally appearing structures in Minecraft. Players can find goats here at farms pretty commonly. There are usually farms inside of villages in the game.

High Elevations

Players can find goats at top elevations such as cliffs and mountains in Minecraft. Snowy mountains, mountains, and cliffs are common areas to locate goats.

Players will most likely encounter a goat during the day time. And, if players get lucky, they may even see a screaming goat.

