How to breed turtles in Minecraft

Turtles are common passive mobs that spawn exclusively in the beach biome. These aquatic, beach-dwelling mobs were implemented during the oceanic update of Minecraft 1.13 ("The Update Aquatic").

These mobs had been an anticipated addition to the game for years, ever since the concept was first brought to the developer's attention in late 2012.

It took nearly five years for turtles to be officially implemented, but the final result was worth the years of waiting. Turtles have since become irreplaceable in the world of Minecraft.

The mechanic that allows these aquatic mobs to breed is a bit more tedious than some players would've liked it to be. In this article, we'll go over how to breed and hatch turtle eggs in Minecraft.

How to breed and hatch turtle eggs in Minecraft

To breed two turtles, the player must right-click the two turtles with seagrass in their hand. This will feed the turtles the seagrass and begin the breeding process.

The turtle that carries the eggs (which will appear slightly larger than normal adult turtles) will travel back to its home beach to lay the eggs after successfully breeding.

This "home beach" is defined by where the turtle was spawned or discovered. Once it arrives, it'll find a nearby sand block that's within a nine-block radius of the location where the turtle was spawned/born to lay its eggs on.

The turtle will perform a furious digging animation in the sand and then produce one to four turtle eggs. These eggs are extremely fragile, as they can be broken with tools and tramped by other living entities, including the player.

It's possible to harvest the eggs using a pickaxe enchanted with "Silk Touch". If the eggs are mined with the enchantment and moved, they'll have their growth reset.

Unfortunately, there are more than a few hostile mobs that will attack both adult and baby turtles, as well as their eggs. This makes the stages of keeping the eggs safe enough to hatch and the baby turtles alive long enough to grow into adults tedious if not done correctly.

The hostile mobs that will attack turtle eggs are zombies, zombie villagers, husks, drowned, zombified piglins, and blazes.

The hostile mobs that will attack baby turtles are zombies, zombie villagers, husks, drowned, skeletons, strays, wither skeletons, wild ocelots, wild wolves, stray cats, foxes, zoglins, and the Wither.

If players can keep the turtle eggs undamaged enough to hatch, the babies will hatch in four to five in-game days. Once hatched, the baby turtles will find the nearest body of water to them and attempt to approach it.

After hatching, it should only take one in-game day for the baby turtle to grow into an adult. Once the baby turtle grows, it'll leave behind a scute. These items can be used to craft turtle shells and brew the "Potion of the Turtle Master".

Edited by Yasho Amonkar