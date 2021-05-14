Where do donkeys spawn in Minecraft?

Donkeys have been a part of Minecraft's Java edition since the 1.6 version. But the Bedrock edition has had donkeys since the 1.2 update. However, both versions have experienced subtle changes regarding this animal's presence in the game.

The donkey in Minecraft can be tamed by mounting it until hearts pop up. Taming may take a few tries before the donkey is ready to ride. A player will need to equip the donkey with a saddle to steer their steed. After that, a player can choose to add a chest for their donkey to hold inventory.

Where to look for donkeys in Minecraft

Bedrock donkey. Image via Mojang

Minecraft players can typically find donkeys in the plains biomes. However, a Java edition player can find one donkey in a savanna biome. A Bedrock edition donkey will only spawn in plains at Y-axis seven or higher.

Players will be able to notice the donkeys as they explore the common plains biome. However, a plain biome will only have up to six donkeys. Depending on the size of the biome, it may take a while to find them.

Once the player finds a donkey, they can do a couple of things right away. Donkeys can be tamed or lured. Taming a donkey involves mounting it but baiting a donkey can be done by using a lead.

Chests can be added to a donkey by crouching in front of a tame donkey and placing it or adding the chest to its inventory slot while mounted. A chest will add fifteen inventory slots to the donkey.

A donkey can only be fed golden apples, golden carrots, and haybales after they are tame. Feeding tamed donkeys, golden apples, and carrots will put them in love mode. Putting two donkeys in love mode will cause them to breed and spawn a baby.