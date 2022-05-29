Full list of tameable mobs in Minecraft (2022)

The ability to tame mobs has become one of the most beloved mechanics in Minecraft. The mechanic was initially implemented alongside the neutral wolf mob in one of the beta versions of Minecraft Java Edition Beta 1.4.

Since then, the list of mobs that players can tame has only grown. Starting with just one tameable mob to the twelve tameable/trustable mobs in-game currently.

Minecraft 1.19 (releasing on June 7, 2022) includes the implementation of the tameable/trustable Allay. For players old or new, here's a refresher on the list of mobs that are able to be tamed in Minecraft.

Complete list of all tameable mobs in Minecraft

Taming and breeding mobs are mechanics that operate similarly. Each specific mob has a certain item (usually food) in-game that triggers their breeding and taming mechanics.

Most of the time, all players have to do to tame a mob is right click the mob with their preferred food item in hand until red hearts float around the creature, signifying that the mob has been tamed.

Here is a full list of all twelve of the mobs that can be tamed or are capable of developing trust towards the player in Minecraft:

Cat

Donkey

Horse

Llama

Mule

Parrot

Skeleton Horse

Trader Llama

Wolf

Axolotl

Fox

Ocelot

Cats

Cats are passive mobs that are found in both villages and swamp huts. Currently, there are eleven different skins that cats can have, ranging from jet black to calico. The process of taming cats can be tedious since the skittish critters will run away from players within a seven-block radius.

The trick to taming a cat is to approach them slowly with either raw cod or raw salmon in hand. Once close enough, the stray cat will slowly creep towards the player, making it infinitely easier to right-click the cat with the fish to tame it. That said, if the player moves too quickly or stops holding the raw fish, the cat will stop approaching and sprint away.

Donkey and mules

Donkeys and Mules are one of six mobs that can be ridden in Minecraft. The process of taming one of these mobs can be time-consuming, but the perks of having a rideable pet far outweigh the tedious steps.

With nothing in hand, the player simply needs to keep right-clicking the donkey to mount it until it stops bucking the player off. After a bit of effort, the red hearts that signify when a mob has been tamed will appear. The player will then be able to put a saddle on the donkey and ride it without being bucked off.

These mobs can also be equipped with a chest that allows players extra storage space while they're traveling around on their newly tamed donkey.

A donkey (left) next to a mule mob (right) (Image via Minecraft)

Horses

Horses operate very similarly to donkeys when it comes to their specific method of taming. This rideable mob also requires the player to continuously mount it until the horse stops bucking the player off and becomes officially tamed. Currently, there are thirty-five total horse skins in-game, giving a certain rarity to each variant.

Unlike donkeys, these mobs can be equipped with armor to strengthen their defenses while exploring out and about in the overworld of Minecraft.

Llamas

Llamas are rideable, neutral mobs that spawn exclusively in the windswept hills and savanna plateau biomes. Their method of taming is identical to that of the donkey and horse mobs. Unlike horses and donkeys, where a saddle is needed to ride the mob after it has been tamed, llamas only require a carpet to become rideable once they've been tamed.

Parrots

Parrots are rare tameable mobs that spawn exclusively in jungle biomes. Since both jungle biomes are so rare to come across, these talkative, tameable mobs are hardly ever found in-game.

If a player should come across one, all they would need to tame the parrot is wheat, melon, pumpkin, or beetroot seeds. After being tamed, parrots can imitate the sounds of nearby hostile mobs and perch on the player's shoulders.

Special variants

Skeleton Horses are an undead variant of the horse mobs that have a chance to spawn when lightning strikes during an in-game thunderstorm. These skeletal horses are incredibly rare to come across but even trickier to tame.

When spawned, these horses will have a skeleton riding on their backs and are immediately hostile towards the player. Only if/after the skeleton is killed will the skeleton horse become passive and tamed by the player.

Trader Llamas are special variants of the regular llama mobs. These rideable mobs will only spawn when a wandering trader spawns near the player. To get these special llamas from their original owner, players must kill the wandering trader and stay away from the angered llamas until they cool down.

Once they've cooled down and stopped spitting at the player, they'll be automatically tamed and rideable.

Two trader llamas next to each other (Image via Minecraft)

Wolves

Wolves are a classic example of mobs that can be tamed and kept as a pet. These neutral, tameable mobs have been in the game since the beta version of Minecraft. They've set the stage for all tameable mobs that have come after their initial release during Minecraft Java Edition Beta 1.4.

The only item players will need to tame a wolf is a few bones. Once tamed, a red collar will appear around the wolf's neck. The color of this collar can be changed by right-clicking the tamed wolf with any color of dye in hand.

Axolotls

Axolotls are not technically tameable in-game, but they are able to form trust with the player's character. This adorable aquatic mob can have its trust earned by tempting them with a bucket of tropical fish, then scooping them up in a bucket to prevent the mob from despawning.

An axolotl that trusts the player will grant a handful of perks. They'll follow the player into aquatic combat against hostile mobs like drowned or guardians, granting them effects like regeneration and the removal of miner's fatigue if the player assists the axolotl in fighting.

Foxes

Foxes are passive mobs that are entirely unable to trust the player if the animal spawns naturally. In order to produce a trusting fox, the player must breed two naturally spawned foxes. The offspring will be a tamed baby fox.

The tamed baby will still follow the non-trusting adult foxes, so players must either trap the adult foxes until the tamed baby grows up or slay both of the adult foxes. The trusting fox will act similarly to a wolf, defending the player against a number of hostile mobs.

Ocelots

Ocelots are a passive mob that's similar in their skittish personality to the regular cat variant of this mob. These jungle-dwelling animals can have their trust earned by feeding them raw cod or salmon. A trusting ocelot won't run away from the player.

