How to get the rarest horse in Minecraft

Minecraft has several types of horses that differ in color, speed, and jump values. While most can be commonly found in almost any biome, the skeleton horse is arguably the rarest type of horse in the game. It is an undead horse that has certain special abilities as opposed to normal ones.

These mysterious magical creatures do not commonly spawn in the world. Players will simply have to explore the world under specific conditions to increase their chances of finding one. Even after they find one, they won't be able to tame it and ride it right away. Instead, players will have to fight the skeleton horse first.

How to get the skeleton horse in Minecraft

When does the mob spawn?

First, players must know that this ultra-rare mob does not spawn anywhere in normal circumstances. These horses only spawn when there is a thunderstorm happening in the world. In a nutshell, these horses have a small chance of spawning whenever lightning strikes the ground during a thunderstorm.

They spawn only during a thunderstorm (Image via Minecraft)

The chances of them spawning is 0.75 to 1.5% on easy mode, 1.5 to 4% on normal, and 2.25 to 6.75% on hard mode. Hence, if players want the mob as fast as possible, they should play the game in hard mode.

The Skeleton Trap

The skeleton trap (Image via Minecraft)

The story doesn't end after they spawn via lightning in a thunderstorm. These horses are essentially a part of a skeleton trap. This means that whenever players go near the mob, another lightning bolt will strike, summoning four horses with skeletons on them. These mobs will become hostile and attack the player together, trapping them.

If players want the mob, there is no way to avoid this. The horse will be despawned if players don't activate the trap within 15 minutes.

How to save the mob and tame it

They can be tamed and saddled after defeating the trap (Image via Mojang)

Once the player activates the trap, they will have to fight all the skeletons riding the mob. Once they carefully kill all the skeletons, the horses will become passive and can be tamed with wheat. Finally, players can ride them with the help of saddles.

Their specialties

These mobs are not normal as they are one of the fastest horses and can jump up to five blocks. They can also be ridden underwater and do not take any drowning damage. They can jump and sprint along the ocean or river floor, making them useful for traversal.

