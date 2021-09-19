5 best ways to get saddles in Minecraft

Players need saddles to ride animals in Minecraft. Saddles are one of the oldest in-game items and have been in the game for over a decade.

In the early days, this item could only be used on pigs. But now, players can also use it to ride horses, donkeys, striders, mules, and skeleton horses.

Unlike most items in Minecraft, saddles cannot be crafted. If a player wants to ride a horse, they will have to find a saddle.

Saddles in Minecraft: 5 ways to get them

5) Chest loot

Saddle inside chest (Image via Minecraft)

Players will come across many loot chests while exploring the Minecraft world. By looting these chests, they can get many valuable items, including saddles.

Players may find saddles inside chests located in dungeons, bastion remnants, strongholds, dungeons, nether fortresses, desert temples, jungles temples, and end cities.

4) Fishing

Fishing is another way to obtain saddles in Minecraft. But, like looting chests, it is unreliable and inconsistent. Before the 1.16 update, fishing was one of the easiest ways to obtain valuables like nautilus shells, enchanted books, saddles, and more.

The 1.16 update nerfed fishing in Minecraft. Players can still get saddles, but it may take a while and require a complicated setup. To quicken the process, fishing rods can be imbued with Luck of the Sea enchantment. It will also provide a better chance of getting saddle.

3) Striders

Strider with saddle (Image via Minecraft)

Striders are the only non-hostile mob found in Minecraft's Nether realm. These mobs have a chance to spawn with a saddle occupied by zombified piglins. Players can kill the strider to have an 8.5 to 11.5 percent chance of getting a saddle. Instead of killing the strider, players can use the saddle on them to walk on lava.

2) Ravagers

Ravagers are one of the most dangerous mobs in Minecraft. By defeating one ravager, players are guaranteed to get one saddle every time. Ravagers spawn only during pillager raids. Players can build a raid farm to get tons of saddles easily.

1) Trading with leatherworker

Trading with leatherworkers is arguably the easiest and safest way to get saddles in Minecraft. Players can buy a saddle for six emeralds from a master-level leatherworker. However, players will have to spend resources to level up a leatherworker to master-level.

