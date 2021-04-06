Saddles are used to ride a variety of animals in Minecraft. They can be found inside village chests, dungeons, nether fortresses, fishing, or any random chest in the Minecraft world.

Players can also obtain saddles by trading with villagers. Players can trade six emeralds for a saddle.

Saddles cannot be crafted and can only be found within the Minecraft world.

This article takes a look at 5 uses of saddles in Minecraft

What can players do with saddles in Minecraft?

#1 Tame horses

A horse in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Saddles are used to tame horses in Minecraft. Placing a saddle on a horse will allow the player to steer it in any direction they choose.

Saddles give players the ability to make a horse their own and allow them to ride it around the world. This is very helpful because riding horses can decrease the amount of time it takes for players to travel around the Minecraft world.

Horses usually spawn in savanna and plain biomes in Minecraft.

#2 Taming pigs

A pig in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Players can place a saddle on a pig in Minecraft. They will also need to place a carrot on a stick to tame the pig.

Once tamed, the pig can be mounted and unmounted. Pigs can be found in almost every place with grass in the Minecraft world, except the snowy tundra biome and wooded badlands.

#3 Striders

Strides in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Striders in Minecraft are a passive mob that are found in the Nether biome. To ride these mobs, players will need a warped fungus on a stick and a saddle to tame the strider.

Striders are commonly found around lava seas in the Nether. Players should, therefore, look for these mobs around lava seas instead of the entire Nether.

#4 Riding mules

Mules in Minecraft (Image via livewire)

Players can place saddles on mules in Minecraft. Placing a saddle on a mule will allow the player to ride the mule just like the other mobs in Minecraft.

Players will be able to mount and dismount the mule after taming it with the saddle. Mules are usually found in plain biomes. They are bred by getting a horse and donkey to breed together.

#5 Taming donkeys

A donkey in Minecraft (Image via achievedgaming)

The donkey is another animal that can be tamed in Minecraft. Players may place a saddle on a donkey and ride it around the Minecraft world.

Donkeys can be found randomly around the plains biome in Minecraft. Donkeys look similar to horses, but their ears are much longer than those of a horse. Players will easily be able to spot the difference.