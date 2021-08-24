Top 5 things you probably didn't know about lightning in Minecraft

Minecraft's Overworld shares many similarities with the real-life world. Players can find various animals, forests, deserts, and more.

Minecraft also has a weather system featuring three kinds of weather: clear, rainy, and thunder. Clear and rainy weather is peaceful, but thunderstorms can be dangerous.

During thunderstorms, lightning can randomly strike at places above the ground. Upon striking, lightning can create fire in a two-block radius.

Lightning strikes can deal damage worth five heart points and inflict fire on entities for extra damage. Other than being dangerous, lightning strikes can also affect mobs. This article shares information on lightning that players may not know.

Unknown facts about lightning in Minecraft

5) Effects on turtle

Staying on land during thunderstorms can be deadly for turtles in Minecraft. A lightning strike instantly kills a turtle upon striking. They usually drop seagrass on dying, but a turtle killed by lighting drops a bowl. Do not wonder where this bowl came from.

4) Redstone signal

The latest 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update added lightning rods to Minecraft. Lightning rods can redirect any lightning strike in a 128 block radius to itself. When lighting hits the rod, it can generate a Redstone signal.

Players can also use a channeling trident during thunderstorms to create Redstone signals by striking lightning rods. Players can also use lightning and lightning rods to deoxidize copper.

3) Effect on pig

Many players believe pigs are creepy creatures due to zombified piglins and normal piglins found in the Nether realm. When a pig is hit by lightning, it becomes a zombified piglin. Before Minecraft's 1.16 update, striking a pig with a lightning strike would turn them into pigmen.

2) Effect on villager

A villager is the only passive mob to turn hostile when struck by lightning. A lightning strike turns a villager into a witch. Due to this, players are advised to cover their villager breeders or other village-based farms with a roof. If a villager turns into a witch, the farm will stop working, and players will bring new villagers.

1) Skeleton traps

During a thunderstorm, when lightning strikes, there is a low chance to spawn a skeleton horse called a skeleton trap. If a player approaches this horse, lightning strikes it and spawns three more skeleton horses with skeletons riding them.

Skeleton traps are the only way to obtain skeleton horses in Minecraft. Unlike skeletons, these horses are not hostile to players. Players can also use a saddle to ride them.

