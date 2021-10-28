What is a Skeleton trap in Minecraft?

Minecraft is an open-world survival game which is filled with various magical phenomena. Players can explore a plethora of creatures and terrain in the game. But there are some special incidents, which are rarer than most.

Players can commonly find horses on various terrains and they can tame them. But very few will be able to see a scary, undead one. While exploring during a thunderstorm, players can spot a Skeleton Horse roaming around, and going near it will activate the rare occurrence called the Skeleton Trap.

Skeleton Traps in Minecraft explained

What is a Skeleton Trap

The Skeleton Trap is a rare incident in Minecraft which happens during a thunderstorm. It starts when a rare Skeleton Horse is struck by lightning, summoning an army of other Skeleton horses ridden by Skeletons.

What triggers a Skeleton Trap

While players explore the overworld during a thunderstorm, they may come across a Skeleton Horse. Players who run towards it to get a better look are in for a surprise. The moment players come within a ten-block radius of the Skeleton Horse, lightning will strike and an army of Skeleton horses will appear with Skeletons riding them.

What consists of a Skeleton Trap

When activated, the Skeleton Trap consists of four different Skeleton Horses. All of them are ridden by a Skeleton, wielding an enchanted bow, and donning an enchanted iron helmet.

The Skeletons can attack the player with their bows and arrows and Skeleton horses can strafe when players try to fight back.

Taming a Skeleton Horse

After the battle of the Skeleton trap in Minecraft, players can secure one of the Skeleton Horses to keep them as their pet. It has some specialties over a normal horse that set it apart.

Skeleton Horses don't need wheat to be tamed, players can either sit on it or put a saddle on it straight away to tame it. A Skeleton Horse will always have 15 hearts of health but will always show half a heart less than full. The main speciality of these horses is that they can walk on water beds as if it were land. They can sprint and jump on submerged blocks with the same speed and height.

