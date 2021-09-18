Top 5 things you probably didn't know about skeleton horses in Minecraft

Minecraft has a ton of creatures called mobs. Usually, they are generated naturally, and many of them can be found by exploring the in-game world.

Skeleton horses are a unique variant of horses in the game. Unlike most other mobs, they do not spawn on their own. The only way of them spawning is when a lightning bolt strikes. They cannot be bred, but players can spawn baby skeleton horses in creative.

Things players probably didn't know about skeleton horses in Minecraft

5) Riding

Skeleton horses look scary, but they are not hostile mobs. Players can ride it and control the directions in which it moves by placing a saddle on it. Skeleton horses in Bedrock Edition do not have a slot for saddles, but players can still control their movements while riding it.

4) Drown

A skeleton horse underwater (Image via Minecraft)

Skeleton horses do not drown, but they can swim in the water. Players can ride them in any depth of water, and they are pretty fast as well. It is recommended that players use a potion of water breathing before ridding them underwater. They can also use a helmet with the Respiration enchantment to breathe for up to sixty seconds when submerged.

3) Skeleton trap horse

This is a variant of a skeleton horse that transforms into four skeletons riding skeleton horses when the player comes within ten blocks of it. The spawned skeleton horsemen will start attacking the player.

Players can kill the skeleton horsemen without killing or hurting the skeleton horse if they aim correctly while attacking.

2) Skeleton horsemen' helmet and bow

A skeleton horseman in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The bow and helmet equipped by the skeleton horseman that the skeleton trap horse spawned are enchanted between levels five and twenty-two. The level depends on the game's difficulty, and it is always set to five when the game is on the easy difficulty.

1) Wither skeleton horsemen

Also Read

If a skeleton trap horse makes its way to the nether through a portal, it will spawn wither skeletons riding skeleton horses when the player comes close to it. The wither skeletons can drop coal when killed.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinions of its writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar