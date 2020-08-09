How to make a saddle in Minecraft?

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the history of gaming, and its accessible nature made it an instant hit for fans across all age groups. The controls and gameplay system of Minecraft are simple and easy to understand, but that is not to say that it doesn't have depth.

Each system in Minecraft flows flawlessly into the other, creating an inter-dependency of sorts, which is essential in a great survival game. Minecraft lets players have free rein over the world. Thus, the player has to scrounge together the materials required for crafting or discover other useful items in the game world.

The crafting table and furnace in Minecraft are some of the essential tools available to the player. A saddle is one of the most popular items in the game, but players cannot make the item on the crafting table or in the furnace.

They must venture out in the world and find and gather this item in the world of Minecraft.

Where to find a saddle in Minecraft?

In Creative Mode:

Java Edition: Look for the Saddle in the Creative Inventory Menu under Transportation.

Pocket Edition: Under Tools/Equipment

Xbox One/PS4/Win10/Nintendo/Edu: Equipment

In Survival Mode

There are multiple locations at which you can find a Saddle in Minecraft while playing in Survival Modes.

1) Find a Chest in the Dungeon

Players can often find and add a Saddle to their Inventory by looking in a chest while exploring a dungeon. Underground dungeons are usually the ones with Chests that contain Saddles. Dungeons appear as a small room with a monster spawn point in the centre and maybe a couple of chests.

2) Find a Chest in the Nether Fortress

In order to explore the Nether realm, players must build a Nether portal in order to transport them. There may be many chests in the fortress, and each chest contains different items.

The chests may contain a Saddle as well as several other valuable items.