Llamas are cute mobs that do not attack unless provoked by a player or some other entity in Minecraft.

Llamas have been in the game since the Minecraft 1.11 update. It is one of the first mobs added through online polls. Minecraft designer Jeb had a Twitter poll asking fans to choose between llamas and alpacas. Llamas won the vote and were added to the game.

Players will come across the Wandering Trader and his pair of llamas in the game. These llamas are adorable and have a cute trader-style carpet on their back. Llamas spawn naturally in savannas and mountain biomes. Naturally spawned llamas don't have any carpet on their body.

Top 5 uses for llamas in Minecraft

#5 - Decoration

Llamas are so cute that players use them to decorate their bases in Minecraft. However, players cannot ride llamas using saddles like horses or donkeys. Instead of a saddle, players can adorn them with carpets.

There are 16 different colored carpets in Minecraft. Each carpet creates a unique pattern on the back of llamas. Players can also use carpet on trader llamas, which replace their original carpet design.

#4 - Leather

Llamas are among the few animals that drop nothing edible upon dying. Players can also kill llamas to farm leather in Minecraft. One adult llama drops 0-2 leather. Players can increase their drop rates to five leather by using a looting III enchanted weapon.

#3 - So I Got That Going For Me Achievement

Minecraft has many types of achievements for players to complete. Some players like to focus on achievements and advancements rather than other forms of gameplay.

Achievement hunters require llamas to complete the "So I Got That Going For Me" Achievement. To complete this achievement, players have to lead a caravan of at least five llamas in Minecraft.

#2 - Caravan

Since players cannot ride llamas, the only way to move them is by using leads. Moving a large group of llamas using leads might be costly. Llamas have an extraordinary ability to follow other llamas and form a caravan.

A caravan in Minecraft has up to nine llamas. Players can use lead on one llama, and other llamas will start following that llama. This way, players can save some leads and act as a wandering trader on their friend's server.

#1 - Storage Space

Like donkeys and mules, players can use llamas to carry items in Minecraft. Players must right-click on a tamed llama to insert the chest on his back. Llamas can have 3,6,9,9,12, or 15 slots, depending on their strength.

Use Shift + Right-click on the llama to access the chest. Players can load these llamas with shulker boxes to carry the maximum amount of resources. Players must use carpets to color code llama and remember which one is storing what.