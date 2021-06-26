What do foxes eat in Minecraft? Everything players need to know

Minecraft has many living entities called mobs that players can interact with. Some can even be bred or tamed, like wolves. Foxes are swift passive mobs that are nocturnal and are found in the taiga, giant tree taiga, and snowy biomes.

Players can find unique types of foxes in snowy biomes, which are white. Foxes in Minecraft have a 20% chance of spawning with an item such as emerald, egg, and wheat. These animals prefer food items over anything, so if players drop a sweet berry close to them, the fox might drop the other item from their mouth.

Players can also tame foxes but in a slightly different manner than most tameable mobs like wolves. To tame a fox, gamers need to breed two adult foxes by feeding them sweet berries so that they can give birth to a baby fox.

This baby fox will be friendly towards players and trust them and will not run away.

Items that players can feed to a fox in Minecraft

Foxes in Minecraft don't eat a wide variety of items, though they prey on chickens, rabbits, cod, salmon, and tropical fish. They also eat only two types of berries: sweet berries and glow berries.

Sweet berries

Players can collect sweet berries from sweet berry bushes found in all taiga and snow taiga biomes. Sweet berry bushes can be mined using any tool or hand, yielding sweet berries depending on how much the bush had grown.

A mature sweet berry bush will drop 2–3 sweet berries on being mined, and on its third growth stage, it will drop 1-2 sweet berries. Gamers can also use a fortune enchantment equipped tool, which will increase the number of drops by 1.

If a fox does not trust players, it will flee from them, so to breed a fox in Minecraft, they need to sneak up on the fox and feed them sweet berries.

Glow berries

Glow berries have been announced by Mojang to be introduced in the upcoming version 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update planned for release in winter 2021. Once the update is live, players can collect glow berries from cave mines and grow on them in the new lush cave biome.

Like sweet berries, players can feed glow berries to foxes and breed them. They can also provide these berries to baby foxes, reducing the time until they grow by 10%.

