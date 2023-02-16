How to get Sniffer in Minecraft snapshot and beta

Mojang has finally released the brand new Sniffer mob to Minecraft snapshots and beta preview versions. It was first introduced as a Mob Vote candidate back in 2022 before Mojang's annual live event where they planned to announce the 1.20 update. For the Mob Vote, the community had to choose between the Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem, with the winner being added to the game.

This adorable ancient mob won the Mob Vote with more than half of the total votes. Mojang is gradually releasing finished and polished features to the game under 'experimental features' as the developers prepare to release the next major update, with the Sniffer recently being added to the snapshot 23w07a and beta preview 1.19.70.23 versions.

Steps to get Sniffer in Minecraft latest snapshot and beta preview

First, you need to check whether you have the latest snapshot and beta preview versions or not. For snapshots, head over to the official game launcher and select '23w07a' snapshot version from the drop-down version list next to the 'Play' button. For the beta preview, head over to the Microsoft Store, search for 'Minecraft Preview', and check to see if there's an update button present.

How to get Sniffer mob in Minecraft snapshot 23w07a

Sniffer mob in Minecraft snapshot 23w07a is only available via spawn eggs (Image via Mojang)

First, you must create a new world whenever you install a new snapshot. This ensures that no other world gets corrupted if the game crashes or encounters some bugs. While creating a new world, you must enable the experimental features datapack in order to test out all of the features coming with the 1.20 update.

As of now, the Sniffer is only available through its spawn egg. After entering the world, you must simply go into Creative mode and search for the Sniffer's spawn egg. If your world has experimental features turned on, the egg will be available in the inventory. Simply obtain it and right-click spawn the new ancient mob.

Sniffer eggs will generate in underwater ruins once the official 1.20 update is out (Image via Mojang)

When the main 1.20 update releases, special Sniffer eggs will generate in underwater ruin chests. To obtain these cute mobs, players will have to fight Drowned zombies, loot these structures, and hatch Sniffer eggs.

How to obtain Sniffer mob in Minecraft beta preview 1.19.70.23

Minecraft beta preview 1.19.70.23 version has a separate sniffer mob toggle in the experiments tab (Image via Mojang)

Finding the Sniffer mob in the beta preview version is fairly similar to snapshots. You can only find the mob's spawn egg in the creative inventory. While creating a new world, you will have to search for the 'experiments' tab that has a separate toggle for this particular mob, making it stand out from all the other experimental features that are categorized under the 'next major update' toggle.

If you only want to check out the new mob, you can toggle it on the experiments tab while creating your new world. Remember, players will need to be in creative mode to access the creative mode inventory and obtain the required spawn eggs.

