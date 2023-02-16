How to download Minecraft Bedrock preview 1.19.70.23 

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest preview version, 1.19.70.23, was released today. Players who dive into it will find plenty of new implementations slated to be released for the milestone 1.20 update by the end of spring.

In this preview, players can experience the long-awaited archeology feature. The sniffer mob has also been added, complete with a new ancient flower type known as a Torchflower.

Additionally, changes have been made to improve parity between Bedrock and Java Edition, and a litany of bug fixes have been implemented. The game's API has also been refactored in a few spots, which may delight modders to some degree.

But how do Minecraft fans enjoy this new preview? Diving into the action is easier than it might seem.

Steps to download Minecraft's Bedrock Preview on all compatible devices

Minecraft's Bedrock preview 1.19.70.23 is available on most Bedrock Edition-compatible devices. This includes the Xbox version, Pocket Edition on Android and iOS, as well as Windows-based PCs.

Opting into the preview program and downloading the latest version should only take a few moments. Afterwards, all players have to do is jump into the game and activate experimental features' data pack to check out the new content being previewed.

Downloading the preview on Windows

The simplest way to download the Bedrock preview on Windows PCs is to use the official Minecraft Launcher. Open the program and select Bedrock Edition from the list on the left. At the top of the splash art, select the "Preview" option. Click the green install button. Once the installation completes, press the play button and enjoy. Alternatively, if you have Xbox PC Game Pass, you can access the preview by opening the Xbox app. You can then search for "Minecraft Preview" and download that software from its store page.

Downloading the preview on Xbox One and Series X|S

On your main dashboard or the Xbox Game Pass library screen, open your search function and search for "Minecraft Preview." The application's store page should appear. Open the store page and press the download button. When the download completes, the application will appear on your dashboard or Game Pass library. Keep in mind that this application will be separate from your standard game installation, so be sure you open the preview version and not your original copy of the game.

Downloading the preview on Android

Head to the Google Play Store and search for the game's official store page. Open the page and scroll down until you find a section titled "Join the beta" and press the join link. After your signup process completes in a few minutes, the game app should start updating to the preview version. Simply return to your home screen or app drawer after the download completes and open the game.

Downloading the preview on iOS

Head to the URL at https://testflight.apple.com/join/qC1ZnReJ and sign up for Apple's TestFlight program. The applications may or may not be full for the game at a given time, so you may have to return later after inactive accounts have been removed. Once you've signed up for the TestFlight program for Minecraft, you'll need to update your game app in the App Store to enjoy the new preview features. This may happen automatically, but if it doesn't, it can be accomplished by manually updating your installed apps in the App Store interface. Once the update is complete, you can enjoy the preview by opening the game. Remember that you'll need to sign in once per month to avoid being booted from Apple's TestFlight program, as it routinely removes inactive users who aren't testing the software.

As long as players have a legal copy of Bedrock Edition and a functional Microsoft Account (or a merged one from Mojang), they should be able to take full part in the preview program.

