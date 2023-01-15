How to download latest Minecraft Pocket Edition beta version

Minecraft’s Bedrock Edition has a ton of different sub-editions, each of which runs on a different platform and therefore has its own playerbase. The mobile version of the game is often referred to as Pocket Edition, as that was its name before most non-Java platforms fell under the umbrella of Bedrock Edition.

Each update for Pocket Edition brings something new to the game, including sneak peeks of upcoming content, various bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and more. In addition to regular patches, beta versions are constantly released for the title to add, remove, or fix specific features. While the Java and Windows Editions of the game can be downloaded from the Minecraft Launcher, the Pocket or mobile version requires a different approach.

Minecraft Pocket Edition: Steps to download latest beta version on mobile

Before attempting to download the latest Pocket Edition update, you must make sure you're playing on the right platform. This version of Minecraft Bedrock is only playable on Android. This means that those playing on the iOS platform will have to find an alternative method to participate in the testing phase.

Fortunately, Mojang has made it so that players on almost every platform can play the beta version, which is done through the expansion of the Bedrock beta program to the preview program.

The latter is dubbed as the “evolution” of the former by Mojang. It is important to note that Windows and Xbox platforms also used to be a part of the beta program. However, they were moved to the Preview one upon its introduction. The biggest feature of this program is the addition of iOS to the list of platforms on which the experimental version is playable. Now, let’s take a look at how you can participate in the latest Pocket Edition beta/preview version in 2023.

Steps to participate on Android

Navigate to the Google Play Store.

Go to the search bar and type in “Minecraft”. The official version of the game will show up.

Click on the name of the game, and a page displaying information about it will be opened.

An option titled “Update” will be available beside the application’s name. Click on it, and the beta version will be accessible to you, and you can choose to opt-in and opt-out at your leisure. It is important to remember that it can take a lot of time to un-enroll from the beta.

Steps to participate on iOS

The iOS version is downloaded using the Minecraft preview program. To download it, you need to first head over to the iOS store.

Search for an app called TestFlight in the search bar of the iOS App store.

Opt into the latest Minecraft Pocket Edition preview.

It is entirely possible that the preview is full. In that case, you are advised by Mojang to keep checking for free spots on dates around the first of every month. In addition to this, those who do manage to secure a spot on the program are required to play it at least one time per month to ensure that they remain in it.

The Minecraft beta/preview program is one of the best ways to test out any upcoming features that Mojang might have released. While a sufficient amount of data is gathered by Mojang developers, the best results of the experimental phase come from the feedback provided by the beta/preview testers.

