Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.19.70.23 patch notes: All you need to know

The wait for Minecraft's 1.20 update continues, but players can still try out some of its features ahead of time. One way to do so is via the Bedrock Edition previews.

Preview 1.19.70.23 was just released on February 15, 2023. While each Bedrock Edition preview offers something different, Preview 1.19.70.23 may be one of the most comprehensive looks that players will have of the Minecraft 1.20 update.

Two of the most awaited features are introduced together in this update. There are also plenty of bug fixes and parity improvements with Java Edition. However, not every change is readily apparent when players boot up the preview.

Since this is the case, it isn't a bad time to take a look at the most notable implementations and changes in Minecraft Bedrock's latest preview.

The most important additions and changes in Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.19.70.23

Archeology has finally arrived in this Minecraft Bedrock preview (Image via Mojang)

Compared to plenty of Bedrock preview releases, this particular version has a lot to cover. Two of the most notable features of update 1.20 will be implemented, though they may still be tweaked and fixed as needed before the full update is released by the end of Spring.

Some fixes should also please Minecraft fans, who have noticed some pretty notable bugs for quite some time since version 1.19's release, among others.

New Experimental Features

Archeology Set - After plenty of delays, archeology is finally making its way into the game. Players can use the new brush item on suspicious sand blocks to find pottery shards and other items, including sniffer eggs.

- After plenty of delays, archeology is finally making its way into the game. Players can use the new brush item on suspicious sand blocks to find pottery shards and other items, including sniffer eggs. Pottery Shards and Decorated Pots - Once a Minecraft player has crafted a brush, they can use it on suspicious sand blocks to unearth pottery shards. These items have interesting pictures etched on them, and four shards can be combined to create a decorated pot block that can be placed in the game world. Bricks can also substitute pottery shards for decorated pots, but they won't have pictures depending on what sides the bricks were used on in the crafting recipe. Players can break a decorated pot with a tool to collect the shards or break it by hand and collect the pot.

- Once a Minecraft player has crafted a brush, they can use it on suspicious sand blocks to unearth pottery shards. These items have interesting pictures etched on them, and four shards can be combined to create a decorated pot block that can be placed in the game world. Bricks can also substitute pottery shards for decorated pots, but they won't have pictures depending on what sides the bricks were used on in the crafting recipe. Players can break a decorated pot with a tool to collect the shards or break it by hand and collect the pot. Suspicious Sand - A new block found in temples and wells in desert biomes. It's incredibly fragile, but if you are careful, you can brush the block and receive long-buried objects from inside.

- A new block found in temples and wells in desert biomes. It's incredibly fragile, but if you are careful, you can brush the block and receive long-buried objects from inside. Sniffers and Torchflowers - Minecraft's 2022 Mob Vote winner has finally arrived. Though it won't have all of its features in this preview, players can find sniffer eggs by brushing suspicious sand. After hatching, sniffers will roam the landscape and sniff for ancient seeds to dig up. Players can collect these seeds and plant them in farmland to cultivate Torchflowers. This new flower can be used to craft a new dye and can also be used to breed two sniffers.

Gameplay Changes and Bug Fixes

A bug has been fixed where Minecraft players can now leash allays without having a full stack of leads in their inventory.

The "Blocks" slider in the audio menu now includes the volume control for buttons and levers.

Hoppers will now still pull in items even when they are unpowered from redstone.

Ghast sounds will properly fade away as they gain distance from the player.

The swap item animation now plays when players switch a hotbar item with an item of the same type and durability.

In Immersive VR mode, the loading screen will no longer flicker when entering the Nether.

A bug where a crossbow would appear loaded even after firing has been fixed.

Villagers now emit anger particles when attacked by players outside of a village.

Horses can no longer be pushed over fences with carpet placed atop them.

There is now a chance that a horse bred will have better speed, jump height, and health stats than either of its parents.

Fixed a UI bug where moving a player with a controller while text-to-speech was enabled would cause the text-to-speech narrator to say "X" or "Y."

Fixed a bug with the Edit World screen where players couldn't open the screen if the corresponding world directory had a space in its name.

In addition to the implementations and changes above, this Bedrock preview also refactored the coding aspects of the game's API. These changes are under-the-hood workings that likely won't affect most standard players.

However, those in the modding community can check out the nuances of refactoring the API at this link for a comprehensive breakdown by Mojang.

