Sniffer's in-game size leaves Minecraft players in awe

The Sniffer was introduced to the community as part of the 2022 Minecraft Mob Vote, during which the entity ended up beating the Rascal and Tuff Golem to secure a place within the sandbox game. As the 1.20 update draws closer, Mojang continues to reveal more details about the mob. The studio recently released gameplay footage that showcases tons of features associated with the entity, including its size, which has left players shocked and pleasantly surprised.

The decision to make the Sniffer the latest mob in the game was taken by the community itself, with the creature receiving more than 3.5 million votes in its favor when the results of the Mob Vote were announced at the Minecraft Live 2022 event. To learn about the entity's size, check out the following section.

Here's an early in-game peek at the sniffer's visuals!

Minecraft community reacts to first look at the Sniffer’s actual size

Released just a few hours ago on January 22, 2023, the one-minute teaser shows a player relaxing inside their house. However, as soon as they exit their blocky abode, viewers get their first-ever look at two Sniffers in their natural habitat. The mobs are enormous and about the size of a Ravager. They’re shown moving quite slowly as their noses move up and down while they sniff, searching for their target.

The animation associated with the Sniffer's nose is perhaps one of its most adorable features. Moreover, it's different from the sniffing animation and sound of a mob on the other side of the spectrum: the Warden.

Mojang has officially revealed that a Sniffer’s primary ability is seeking out unique and special types of seeds and plants for players to collect, which is the icing on the cake that is called “new content.” While the developers have already revealed that gamers will not be able to tame these mobs, they’re clearly passive and pose no threat to the fan.

Here is how the community reacted to this mob:

The Rascal, Tuff Golem, and Sniffer were showcased via videos that utilized simple 2D animations in the weeks preceding Minecraft Live 2022. Those clips certainly offered details about each mob's abilities and even showed the Sniffer to be larger than the 2D version of Mojang’s lead creative designer Jens “Jeb” Bergensten.

Still, the actual in-game size of the entities couldn't be determined from those videos. This is one possible reason why players were surprised about the Sniffer’s enormous size.

An obvious yet interesting fact about Sniffers revealed during the Mob Vote was that they'd come in all sorts of sizes, which suggests these entities would present themselves as baby mobs.

While no small version of the creature was shown in the teaser, players can certainly hope to encounter it when the 1.20 update reaches its beta testing or preview phase. Hopefully, Mojang will also answer questions about the mob’s riding or mounting capabilities as its release window gets closer.

The Sniffer is described as an “ancient” mob that has recently been discovered again and can be revived by inquisitive Minecrafters. Many players have noticed that this description, as well as the mob’s appearance, indicates some connection to prehistoric animals like dinosaurs. Still, they’ll just have to wait for the full release of Minecraft 1.20 to learn about the lore behind this fascinating mob.

