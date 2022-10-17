All new features announced for Minecraft 1.20 update

At Minecraft Live 2022, Mojang unveiled the next major update for the popular sandbox game. Version 1.20 will be released for both Java and Bedrock Editions of the game at some point in 2023.

Though Mojang hasn't released every feature or addition for Minecraft 1.20, fans have received their first look at what's to come. New blocks, mobs, and even player skins are all expected to be released when the update drops, and there may be additional features players don't yet know about.

As 2022 comes to a close and 2023 approaches, Mojang may reveal even more info to get their player base excited.

More information may be forthcoming, but it doesn't hurt to look back at what is currently known about update 1.20.

Sniffer, chiseled bookcases, and other new features arriving in Minecraft update 1.20

New mobs - The Camel and the Sniffer

Players encounter a camel in a desert village (Image via Mojang)

In the Minecraft Live 2022 reveal, players encountered two mobs. One of these mobs is the camel, while the other is the Sniffer, which was the winner of the event's Mob Vote this year. The two creatures are vastly different, each with its own behavior and interactions with players.

Camels will likely be found within arid biomes such as deserts. They can be ridden by up to two players at the same time once saddled and can be bred by being fed cacti found in desert biomes.

Camels are also exceptionally tall, meaning mobs like Husks and zombies can't strike their riders from the ground level.

After winning Minecraft Live's Mob Vote this year, the Sniffer will make its grand appearance in the 1.20 update.

Players can find the prehistoric mob's eggs in underwater ruin loot chests. Once they hatch, the creature will get to work sniffing out ancient seeds buried within the earth.

Players can collect the Sniffer's ancient seeds and plant them like crops. However, these seeds are quite old. As a result, new decorative plants that players haven't seen in the Overworld will be introduced.

Bamboo wood and new blocks/items

A home made of the new bamboo wood type in the game (Image via Mojang)

Bamboo has been a part of Minecraft for quite some time, growing in stalks in jungle biomes. However, players in 1.20 can process bamboo stalks into the new bamboo wood type, which can be formed into planks and the new bamboo mosaic block.

Bamboo can also be used to make many wood-compatible blocks like signs or even new hanging sign blocks.

Hanging signs are constructed by combining a wood type with iron chains. They largely operate like standard signs in Minecraft but can be hung underneath blocks or from their side. Players can also apply glow ink sacs from glow squids to make the text on hanging signs glow with a very pleasant light.

A new bookcase block, known as a chiseled bookcase, has also been introduced. Unlike standard bookcases, chiseled cases can be used as storage. They can contain up to six books of any type, including regular books, enchanted books, or books with quills.

Even better, chiseled bookcases can interface with redstone comparators. This allows a comparator to detect the last slot of the bookcase that was used.

Lastly, there's the raft item, which is a new boat type that can be constructed exclusively with bamboo wood. Like boats, the raft can be constructed to contain a chest, providing transportation opportunities with a little bit of storage for aspiring jungle adventurers in Minecraft.

New player skins

Steve and Alex are gaining plenty of new friends with the 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's default skins of Steve and Alex have stood alone for years, but the 1.20 update will introduce seven new skins to complement them.

These new player skins will be available by default, meaning fans won't need to download them or install them from third-party sources. They can simply change their skin in Java or Bedrock Edition.

According to Mojang, these new default characters have their own names and personalities. It may not be unusual to think that these fresh faces will be featured in future Minecraft promotions and trailers alongside series mainstays Steve and Alex.

