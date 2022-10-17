All mobs revealed for Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft 1.20 won't be released until 2023, but Mojang has begun showcasing what's to come in the content release.

During Minecraft Live 2022, fans and the larger community got their first taste of the new inclusions that will arrive. Among the many debuts, two new mobs will be making their way into 1.20. This includes camels, as well as the prehistoric Sniffer, which won the Mob Vote this year over the Tuff Golem and the Rascal.

While there isn't a ton to know from the initial 1.20 update trailer, it doesn't hurt to keep in mind what has been displayed already.

So far, there are only two mobs arriving in the upcoming content release, but what are the details about the camel and the Sniffer?

What is currently known about Minecraft's Camel and Sniffer mobs?

Camel

A camel basks in the sun in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Camels have long been featured in Minecraft mods made by the community, and Mojang has finally taken the onus to introduce them formally.

After 1.20 releases, camels will likely be found in hot, arid biomes like the desert. Mojang has revealed that up to two players will be able to ride a camel at once.

Additionally, while being ridden, camels are capable of dashing. This provides the animal mobs with a boost in speed and can even give them the momentum to leap over vast obstacles, even ravines and rivers.

Camels can be bred together using cacti, creating a baby camel.

Interestingly, camels are so tall that certain hostile mobs won't be able to reach their riders and damage them. This should make the desert creatures a safe means to travel even when beset by enemies.

It's unclear if camels will be able to carry storage items like chests, though Mojang may reveal additional details about the desert-dwelling mobs in the future.

Sniffer

The Sniffer recently won Minecraft Live 2022's Mob Vote (Image via Mojang)

The Sniffer was initially introduced before Minecraft Live 2022 as part of the event's yearly Mob Vote. It had to compete with the Tuff Golem and Rascal but managed to win the lion's share of the player vote, thereby becoming the desired pick to be included in version 1.20.

The Sniffer is one of the first prehistoric creatures introduced to the game and is quite unique in appearance and behavior.

Players can find the Sniffer's eggs deep underwater in the loot chests of sunken ruins. Once it has hatched, the mob is capable of searching the ground with its sense of smell to find ancient seeds. This new seed type can be planted to create new decorative plants that should be different from those ordinarily found in the Overworld.

Little is known about the Sniffer past its love of flowers and greenery, but players may learn more about the mob in future trailers provided by Mojang.

Fortunately, the Sniffer doesn't appear to be hostile in the slightest, and it should be quite beneficial for players who enjoy gardening and farming.

It's entirely possible that Minecraft 1.20 will present even more mobs in future trailers and preview snapshots/betas. The community should also learn quite a bit more about camels and the Sniffer as the next major update for the game approaches. The datamining community may also be able to uncover future features even if Mojang keeps additional info under wraps.

Surely, the initial trailer for update 1.20 is only the beginning, as Mojang is proficient in releasing information bit by bit as their development cycle continues.

Once additional content is further along on its track to completion, Minecraft fans may learn even more about the update's new mobs and even those they haven't seen thus far.

