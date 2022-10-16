Minecraft 1.20 update: Everything revealed at Minecraft Live 2022

At long last, there is an official confirmation of the Minecraft 1.20 update. Today, Mojang gave players what they wanted in the form of a partial feature reveal and other news regarding the current state as well as the future of the game. Rumors and questions about what was coming after the highly publicized and hyped-up “The Wild Update” were plentiful.

The reveal of the 1.20 update was part of the highly awaited Minecraft Live event, which was livestreamed on YouTube a few hours ago. The event focused on all games associated with Minecraft, including the base game, Minecraft Dungeons, and the upcoming Minecraft Legends. Additionally, the event shed light on the 2022 Mob Vote and concluded with the reveal of the winner: the Sniffer.

What has Mojang revealed about the Minecraft 1.20 update?

As always, most of the information talked about was revealed by Vanilla Game Director Agnes Larsson. The cheerful Mojang employees started by explaining how their announcement would go this time.

Over the last few years, and especially during the reveal of the Caves and Cliffs Update, Mojang was forced to cancel and delay many of their promised features like archaeology, the warden, and fireflies. This year, however, it seemed like Mojang wanted to rectify that mistake by only revealing the features in some of the later stages of development.

This meant that the number of features revealed during the livestream was less than the average Minecraft Live event. However, the features announced were of great value, and players will be happy to note that they are almost fully developed and will prevent them from being delayed or canceled.

Unpacking the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 features

1) Hanging signs

Jay #MinecraftLive2022 @Mega_Spud



Check out the new hanging signs! How will you use these? 🤔

Signs are pretty useful in Minecraft. They can help players identify different build sections, serve as nameplates for a house or farm, or have other creative uses in a build.

However, the next major update will bring hanging signs to the game. This brings an entirely new perspective to the usage of the sign block, which can be placed sideways or hung in two different formations. Players can make hanging signs using all stripped wood variants and chains.

2) Chiseled bookshelves

Jay #MinecraftLive2022 @Mega_Spud



At last, somewhere to store your books (1 to 6), and they have redstone capability! (Secret doorways FTW!)



Chiseled bookshelves!

A new bookshelf variant is a next addition to the game. This block will allow players to store any book inside, whether a regular leather-made book, text and a quill, or an enchanted book. Since the block is interactive, players can control it with a redstone device and change its movement according to the number of books it holds.

3) Bamboo wood

The Wild Update saw the addition of the mangrove wood set to the game, which expanded upon the vast collection of existing wood types. Minecraft 1.20 will add another wood type in the form of a bamboo wood set.

Like other wood sets, the bamboo set will have planks, doors, slabs, fences, trapdoors, and stairs. The update will also add a new bamboo-based block called Bamboo mosaic.

5) Rafts

Yet another feature to be added to the game due to the bamboo woodset is the raft. These boat-like vehicles are only available in the bamboo variant, which makes the woodset all the more special. Players can control a raft just as they would a boat and have a chest attached to it (or another player sitting on it).

6) New default skins

Scott (ECKOSOLDIER)⛏️ @eckoxsoldier Here are all the new default Minecraft skins

This is a big change for the game. Steve and Alex have been in the game for over a decade. The only way to change a player's appearance is by downloading and applying skins from third-party websites or the Minecraft Marketplace.

However, the 1.20 update brings seven new default skins to the game, each of which will be usable for every player. According to Mojang, the idea behind introducing new default skins was to give players more options and let them decide what they wanted to be identified.

7) Camels

Minecraft @Minecraft



Roadtrip! This tall, rideable mob has space for you and a friend. Camels are found in desert villages, but locating a friend is up to you!



New mob: Camel!

The final reveal of the 2022 Minecraft Live event was great, as it came in the form of a brand new mob that was confirmed to be a part of the update: the Camel.

Camels will be passive mobs, and players can find them in desert villages. The best thing about camels is that players will get to ride them like horses.

Minecraft @Minecraft You won't need to wait long to try most of these features, stay tuned to our beta/snapshot/preview update in just a few days!

They will be able to seat two players and will have the ability to dash forward and create a lengthy jumping animation. This will be useful when crossing ravines or cave openings, mitigating the dangers of fall damage, death, and loss of items and experience points.

