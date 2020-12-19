Stripped wood in Minecraft can be obtained by first removing the bark from any variation of wood logs.

A good portion of the wooden furniture found in everyday households throughout the world, do not still have the bark attached to it. It was removed in order to make the wood smoother and less ridged, which is great for something like a dining room table.

Minecraft players can actually strip the bark off of the various wood logs found from trees throughout the biomes of the game. Stripped wood has a far more crisp and clean look, which allows for more creative, artistic, and complex builds by players.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain stripped wood for themselves in Minecraft.

How to get stripped wood in Minecraft

In order for Minecraft players to get their hands on some stripped wood, they will need to first locate trees made of the wood that they are interested in obtaining. Different trees can be found in different biomes throughout the game.

As an example, players will need to locate a jungle biome in order to acquire some jungle wood from the trees found there.

There are six types of wood that can be found and stripped in Minecraft's Overworld, which are oak, spruce, birch, jungle, acacia, and dark oak. Crimson and warped hyphae found in the Nether, can also be stripped by players.

In order for players to strip the bark off wood or hyphae, an axe will be needed. An axe is one of the four main tools in Minecraft. A full guide on how to build one can be found here.

Stripping the bark off a jungle log in Minecraft with a diamond axe. (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players holding an axe can use their action button on the log type of their choice, in order to remove the bark. On PC the default control to do this would be to simply right click. Now that the bark is removed, players can chop it down in order to receive a stripped log of that wood type.

The crafting recipe for stripped jungle wood in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players can then make three pieces of stripped wood, by combining four corresponding stripped logs at a crafting table or in their player crafting window. Congratulations! Players who followed this guide now know how to make stripped wood that can be used in their next Minecraft build.