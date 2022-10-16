Who won Minecraft Live 2022 Mob Vote? Results officially announced

After a year's worth of waiting, Mojang finally hosted the annual Minecraft livestream today. Right at the beginning of Minecraft Live 2022, the Tuff Golem's fans were left disappointed as the tiny golem was eliminated in the first round.

The Rascal and Sniffer were the final two candidates, and it was up to the community to decide who would get added to Minecraft. At the end of the stream, many Mojang developers came together to announce the winner of Mob Vote 2022.

The Sniffer won the polls after receiving more than one and a half million votes, defeating the Rascal in the process.

Sniffer claims the crown in Minecraft Live 2022 Mob Vote

Minecraft @Minecraft



You've brought this ancient mob back from extinction!



#MinecraftLive You have voted: The sniffer is the winner of Mob Vote 2022!You've brought this ancient mob back from extinction! You have voted: The sniffer is the winner of Mob Vote 2022! 🎉🎉🎉You've brought this ancient mob back from extinction!#MinecraftLive https://t.co/MPOmgSIY57

The Sniffer will arrive with the 1.20 update. While players won't be seeing it in beta or snapshots anytime soon, the mob will probably be added in the last few testing phases, just like how the Allay was added very late. Here’s everything we know about the adorable winner of Mob Vote 2022, the Sniffer.

Sniffer: What we know so far

Mojang introduced the Sniffer as an ancient mob that had become extinct. However, it can be revived and brought to life once again.

Players will find the mob's eggs inside loot chests found in underwater ruins in the oceans. With the addition of Sniffer, the ruins will finally have a decent purpose.

Like many other mobs, the Sniffer has two variants: adult and baby. The community members suspect the mob will be as tall as the player model and long like ravagers. These ancient beasts seem to enjoy a peaceful life as they are shown hanging around TinyJens and TinyAgnes in the trailer, just minding their own business.

Mojang hasn’t revealed a lot about the Sniffer's mechanics. Based on what was revealed in the trailer, the mob can sniff and discover ancient seeds in the Overworld. Players can then use these to grow new plants. The developers have already confirmed that ancient plants won't have any use in the game other than decoration.

The Sniffer is the first “ancient” mob in Minecraft. The 1.19 update added new structures called Ancient Cities. Lore enthusiasts will definitely be overjoyed with the Sniffer's victory in Mob Vote 2022.

What will happen to the losers of Mob Vote 2022?

The downside of such a poll is the obvious farewell to two fantastic candidates. While both the Rascal and Tuff Golem lost the Minecraft Mob Vote 2022, all hope is not lost as these two might be added in a future update if they fit in with the theme.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes