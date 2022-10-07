What will Mob Vote candidate Tuff Golem do in Minecraft?

Mojang finally revealed Tuff Golem, the third new Minecraft mob that will be competing in this year's Mob Vote during their live event. They previously revealed the Sniffer and Rascal that players can choose during the voting window.

Whichever candidate gets the most amount of votes will be added to the game with the next update.

Similar to other mob reveals, the Tuff Golem was also showcased by Mojang through a fun animated video where Tiny Agnes and Tiny Jeb talk about it. There is a lot to uncover about the third candidate that was recently revealed.

Everything to know about the new Minecraft Mob Vote candidate, Tuff Golem

Where to find the mob?

As the name implies, Tuff Golems will probably not spawn anywhere in the world and will need to be crafted manually by players with the help of tuff blocks. The community has been complaining that the material does not have any use whatsoever. Thankfully, they will be able to use it to make this mob if it gets added to the game.

However, nothing can be said for sure since Mojang has not revealed anything about how to obtain or create them.

Tuff Golem's appearance and behavior

Tuff Golems can occasionally freeze and move around items in a base (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Tuff Golems will be grayish in color, similar to what tuff blocks look like. Along with that, they will have blueish eyes and red cloth at the back and in front of them. These mobs will occasionally freeze and move around. Whenever mobile, they will be able to pick up items by raising the red cloth and moving it around.

These are fairly passive and friendly in nature since they will be relatively smaller in size, especially when compared to other golems in the game. Though this particular behavior will not really help players in any way, it can be a great unique mob to have around the base.

New features that the mob might add

Items can be placed in a new way if Tuff Golem gets added to Minecraft (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

So far, players can only showcase an item by placing it in a frame. Tiny Agnes and Tiny Jeb have talked extensively about the items being placed as a showpiece. There is a chance that a feature to place them more prominently might be added if Tuff Golem makes its way to the game. However, this is just speculation and nothing can be said for sure.

A preview of how the new mob voting system look like on the official Minecraft launcher (Image via Twitter/@RogerBadgerman)

The Tuff Golem will give many players nostalgia since the Copper Golem was in the previous Mob Vote where it lost to the Allay. Hence, the new golem could also be a favored candidate in this year's iteration.

Players can vote for their favorite mob either via a special server in Bedrock Edition, through the official game launcher, or by going to the official website. The polls will begin at 12 pm EDT on October 14 and end in 24 hours.

