Minecraft Live 2022: Date, time, how to watch, and more

Mojang has announced that Minecraft Live 2022 will take place on October 15, 2022, at noon EDT.

Like in previous years, the event will feature plenty of news on the game's upcoming content, including previews and even a new interactive component.

Tune in to the event of the year for news on Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends! ICYMI: Minecraft Live is coming October 15!Tune in to the event of the year for news on Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends! redsto.ne/Minecraft-Live… ICYMI: Minecraft Live is coming October 15! 🎉Tune in to the event of the year for news on Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends! redsto.ne/Minecraft-Live… https://t.co/XhiGniReWt

Minecraft Live is often considered one of the most important events for the franchise at large. It divulges information not only about the main game but also its spin-offs.

The event also features the yearly Mob Vote, where players can pick a new mob to be added to the game in a future major update.

Much of what is covered in Minecraft Live 2022 will likely appear during 2023, but it gives players plenty of reasons to be excited.

How to participate in the Minecraft Now 2022 festivities

The Archillager and a piglin footsoldier as seen in the 2022 event's announcement trailer (Image via Mojang)

While the live event won't begin until October 15, 2022, players can still prepare to enjoy the festivities. According to Mojang, players will be able to watch the event's live broadcast on the game's official Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels.

Even better, players who wish to take part in the hands-on component of the event can sign into the Bedrock Edition of the game and join an official server hosted by Mojang. This server can be accessed from the main menu and will go live shortly before the event begins.

For players curious about this year's Mob Vote, they'll be able to cast their ballots beginning on October 14, 2022. Players can cast their vote for their preferred mob on the Bedrock server itself, through the PC client launcher, or directly on Minecraft.net.

The October 14 voting window will begin at noon EDT, giving players a full 24-hour period to pick the mob they'd like to see in a future update. It is not yet clear which mobs are considered candidates. However, they should be announced roughly one week before the broadcast goes live, as the winner will be confirmed during the event itself.

For fans of Minecraft Dungeons, the event will also disclose news and previews for upcoming content in the spin-off. Minecraft Legends will also be getting some time in the spotlight.

Overall, the entire franchise, as it currently exists, will see plenty of focus, and the event is a celebration of what has passed as well as what the future holds. Players who wish to know the latest information should look no further than this event. It is the last major event for the franchise each year.

Whether players are watching or participating on the server, there will likely be plenty of exciting news in store. Furthermore, the Mob Vote is always a fun aspect of the event to look forward to.

Speculation has persisted as to what will arrive in the game's next major content update. It appears that players won't have to wait much longer to find out what Mojang has in store for the community.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh