Mojang reveals new official trailer for Minecraft Live 2022

Mojang has just announced that the next Minecraft Live will take place in October with a new trailer. In the event, players can expect more information about the next major update to the game (v1.20), and further revelations about Dungeons, and Legends.

For years, Mojang has been hosting an event that all players look forward to. Minecraft Live often brings them new information about the game, like what an update will be called, what it will hold, and when it can be expected.

It's one of the biggest events of the year for Mojang and they've just given it a fairly close date: October 15. In just over a month, players will be able to learn everything Mojang has in store for all three games.

Minecraft Live will take place next month

The trailer announced that the next Minecraft Live will showcase game updates, news, sneak peeks, and the all-important Mob Vote. The last vote was between the Allay, Glare, and Copper Golem.

Allay won the last Mob Vote (Image via Mojang)

The Allay won out and was featured in this trailer alongside the Warden, frogs and other mobs, all of which were recently added via updates.

It also showed footage from Minecraft Dungeons, and Legends, because Mojang will be hitting all three in the upcoming livestream.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Tune in to the event of the year for news on Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends! ICYMI: Minecraft Live is coming October 15!Tune in to the event of the year for news on Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends! redsto.ne/Minecraft-Live… ICYMI: Minecraft Live is coming October 15! 🎉Tune in to the event of the year for news on Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends! redsto.ne/Minecraft-Live… https://t.co/XhiGniReWt

The biggest announcement is that there will be another Mob Vote. Thus far, there have only been three such occurrences, with Allay, glowsquids, and phantoms winning and being added to the game.

Minecraft @Minecraft



New this year, polls will open October 14 in three places:

A special Bedrock server

The Minecraft launcher

Minecraft.net And get ready for the Mob Vote, where you will have a hand in deciding the game's newest addition!New this year, polls will open October 14 in three places:A special Bedrock serverThe Minecraft launcher And get ready for the Mob Vote, where you will have a hand in deciding the game's newest addition!New this year, polls will open October 14 in three places:◾ A special Bedrock server◾ The Minecraft launcher◾ Minecraft.net

Here's what Mojang said about the exciting new livestream on their blog:

"What’s that sound? Can you hear it, that faint rumbling in the distance? I can’t quite put my finger on it, but it almost sounds like a group of very decisive frogs are strutting towards me. How silly, that can’t be it! That would only make sense if they were on their way to some kind of special event, of astronomic proportions. But there’s only one event so big, so epic, so blocky, that would qualify... Wait a minute. Could it be? Yes! It could, and is, almost time for the biggest event of the year – Minecraft Live!!!"

The livestream will be at noon on October 15. Players can find it on the official Minecraft site.

It is very likely that key information will be dispensed about all three games. The next season of Dungeons could be announced as well as an official release date for Legends, currently tabbed with a loose "2023" release date.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan